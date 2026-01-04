Man Utd risk Enzo Maresca repeat as Ruben Amorim hints at transfer disagreements with Red Devils director

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 08:48

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has hinted at a disagreement between himself and the powers-that-be over the club's transfer strategy.

In the earliest days of the January transfer window, Man Utd have shown few signs of activity, only bringing Toby Collyer back to the club from his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.

Marquee midfield targets such as Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton are seen as unattainable during the winter market, although James Garner and Conor Gallagher represent realistic alternatives.

There are currently only two midfield spots available in Amorim's preferred 3-4-3 shape, although he altered to a 4-2-3-1 for the visit of Newcastle United on Boxing Day, which proved to be an inspired decision as his side won 1-0.

Ruben Amorim hints at transfer disagreements with Man Utd board

However, Amorim reverted to a three-man defence for the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and it is anybody's guess as to how he will set his team up against Leeds at Elland Road.

The former Sporting Lisbon manager made reference to his favoured 3-4-3 in his pre-game press conference, claiming that he is unlikely to be given the time and money he requires to work his magic with that system.

"I have the feeling if we have to play a perfect 3-4-3, we need to spend a lot of money and we need time. I’m starting to understand that is not going to happen. So, maybe I have to adapt," Amorim said.

The Portuguese was then quizzed on his relationship with Man Utd's director of football Jason Wilcox, as a journalist asked him if the latter had opted against bringing in the manager's preferred targets.

Amorim gave a curt but perhaps telling response to that question, saying: "I do not want to talk about that. You are very smart, so."

Are Man Utd risking Enzo Maresca repeat with Ruben Amorim?

Had fans been told six months ago that Enzo Maresca would leave his job at Chelsea before Amorim would be sacked by Man United, it would have appeared scarcely believable.

However, the Portuguese's managerial rival is now out of work after his bombshell departure from the Blues on New Year's Day, having previously hinted at a lack of support from the hierarchy during Chelsea's on-field struggles.

Transfer disagreements were thought to be one of Maresca's main gripes with the board, who refused to give the Italian more control over incomings and outgoings as they staunchly stick with their recruitment model.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS regime have also put a firm plan in place for Man Utd, targeting top young talents and players about to enter their prime rather than signing established superstars in or close to their 30s.

Amorim's comments suggest some friction between himself and the hierarchy, though, and if neither party relents on their transfer stance, another Maresca-type situation is not beyond the realm of possibility.

The Red Devils commence Sunday's Premier League action against Leeds United, aiming to right the wrongs of their demoralising draw with Wolves.