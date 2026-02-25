Preview: Parma vs Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 25 Feb 2026 15:11 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 15:21

After last week's statement win at San Siro, in-form Parma will welcome Cagliari to Stadio Tardini on Friday evening.

Both clubs have won half of their last six league matches, putting them on track to retain their precious Serie A status - though neither side is safe yet.

Match preview

Having twice beaten 10-man opponents - both of whom were struggling for form - Parma continued their success streak last Sunday, by going one step further and toppling a title contender.

Following last-gasp victories over Bologna and Hellas Verona, the Gialloblu's hosts were AC Milan, who had last lost a league game way back in August.

Yet, Mariano Troilo's late goal - which was initially disallowed before being given by the VAR - stunned San Siro and took Parma eight points clear of the drop zone.

The Emilian club have also won three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since 2014, and rookie coach Carlos Cuesta has them firmly on course to stay up.

Away form has proved a significant factor, with Cuesta's team actually picking up fewer points at the Tardini than when out on the road.

Sitting pretty in 12th place - just above their next opponents - Parma will now aim to post back-to-back Serie A home wins for the first time in six years.

© Imago

Including a 2-0 triumph in this season's reverse fixture, Cagliari have won each of the clubs' three meetings since Parma were promoted to Italy's top tier in 2024.

However, the Sardinian side will set off for Emilia-Romagna amid a worrying goal drought, having failed to score in any of their last three matches.

After recording a rare hat-trick of wins, successive defeats to Roma and Lecce had quelled their momentum before last week's 0-0 draw with Lazio.

Yerry Mina saw red for two bookable offences at the end of a gritty stalemate in Sardinia, leaving young coach Fabio Pisacane concerned about his team's lack of firepower.

Nonetheless, Cagliari currently occupy 13th place in the standings and are well place to secure their fourth straight season in Serie A.

Another victory this week would pull them level with Parma and ease lingering fears of relegation, but the Rossoblu have only claimed 13 points from 39 available on the road.

Parma Serie A form:

D L L W W W

Cagliari Serie A form:

W W W L L D

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi

Parma can welcome back key defender Alessandro Circati from suspension, while long-term absentee Zion Suzuki has returned to training and could take a place on the bench.

As the latter has been sidelined for several months with a serious hand injury, Edoardo Corvi - who performed heroics against both Bologna and Milan - should continue to deputise in goal.

Abdoulaye N'Diaye, Pontus Almqvist and Matija Frigan are still unavailable, but top scorer Mateo Pellegrino should be fit and ready to start up front.

Only Milan's Rafael Leao has effectively earned as many points for their club this season (11), with Pellegrino posing a particular threat in the air.

Meanwhile, another young striker has led the way for Cagliari, as Semih Kilicsoy is the visitors' top marksman with four Serie A goals.

Pisacane will probably pick Juan Rodriguez to replace Colombian centre-back Mina, who must serve a one-match ban, but his options elsewhere are limited.

Luca Mazzitelli limped off before half-time of last week's game against Lazio, and a calf injury will see the midfielder join an absence list featuring Alessandro Deiola, Gennaro Borrelli, Andrea Belotti, Mattia Felici and Gianluca Gaetano.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Circati, Troilo, Valenti; Del Prato, Bernabe, Keita, Sorensen, Valeri; Strefezza; Pellegrino

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Ze Pedro, Rodriguez, Dossena, Obert; Palestra, Adopo, Sulemana, Idrissi; Esposito, Kilicsoy

We say: Parma 1-1 Cagliari

One point apiece would suit both clubs, as the pair inch towards Serie A survival.

Cagliari are rarely at their best on the road, but Parma have a modest home record - and neither side scores freely.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.