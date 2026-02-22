Sunday's Serie A predictions and previews including AC Milan vs. Parma, Atalanta BC vs. Napoli

By Matt Law | 22 Feb 2026 00:10

There are four Serie A fixtures on Sunday, including AC Milan's home clash with Parma.

Elsewhere, Napoli will travel to Atalanta BC, Genoa will welcome Torino, and Roma will host Cremonese.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Sunday's Serie A fixtures.

Both hovering above the Serie A drop zone, Genoa and Torino will fight for maximum points when they clash at Stadio Ferraris on Sunday.

Neither side is safe from relegation, with the Grifone’s revival recently stalling and Toro tumbling down the table.

We say: Genoa 2-1 Torino

Two teams with a suspect defence should serve up goals at Marassi, knowing that victory would improve their survival prospects while harming a rival.

As Genoa have the more potent attack, a partisan home crowd should roar them over the line.

> Click here to read our full preview for Genoa vs. Torino, including team news and predicted lineups

Having seen their success streak abruptly halted in midweek, Atalanta BC will aim to topple the Italian champions when Napoli visit Bergamo on Sunday.

Both sides are scrapping for a top-four finish in Serie A, but La Dea could soon join the Partenopei in slumping out of Europe.

We say: Atalanta 1-1 Napoli

Atalanta arguably need the points more than Napoli, but they may be distracted by a big European clash coming up on Wednesday.

Even with numerous absences, the Scudetto holders usually put up a good fight against other top-four contenders, so Conte and co may depart with a draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atalanta vs. Napoli, including team news and predicted lineups

Seeking their best Serie A unbeaten streak since the early 1990s, AC Milan will also continue their Scudetto quest when Parma visit San Siro on Sunday.

The Rossoneri may be undefeated in 24 league matches, but they sit seven points behind city rivals Inter Milan after a midweek draw; meanwhile, their visitors are firmly on track for top-flight survival.

We say: AC Milan 2-0 Parma

Far more clinical than their visitors, Milan should make it 25 league games without defeat by beating Parma.

The hosts have Serie A's second-best shot conversion rate - while Parma rank last with just 6% - so a talented group of attackers should produce at least two goals between them.

> Click here to read our full preview for AC Milan vs. Parma, including team news and predicted lineups

Continuing their quest for a top-four finish, Roma will welcome Serie A strugglers Cremonese to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Following last week’s near-miss in Naples, the Giallorossi have posted just one win from their last five matches, while Cremo last tasted success in December and are sliding towards the trapdoor.

We say: Roma 2-0 Cremonese

All indicators point towards a regulation win for Roma, who should take care of business against ailing Cremonese.

The Giallorossi routinely put away bottom-half teams, while goal-shy Cremo could be tumbling towards the drop.

> Click here to read our full preview for Roma vs. Cremonese, including team news and predicted lineups