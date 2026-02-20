Preview: Atalanta BC vs Napoli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 20 Feb 2026 16:50 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 16:58

Having seen their success streak abruptly halted in midweek, Atalanta BC will aim to topple the Italian champions when Napoli visit Bergamo on Sunday.

Both sides are scrapping for a top-four finish in Serie A, but La Dea could soon join the Partenopei in slumping out of Europe.

Match preview

After missing direct entry to the last 16 by losing their final two league-phase fixtures, Atalanta suffered another Champions League setback on Tuesday evening, when they were beaten in the first leg of their playoff.

Already behind within three minutes, the Nerazzurri went on to lose 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund, leaving them with a mountain to climb in next week's return leg.

Previously, they had produced three straight wins across all competitions, booking a place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals by beating Juventus 3-0 and continuing their rise up the Serie A standings.

One of Italy’s form clubs, Atalanta remain undefeated domestically in 2026, thanks to seven wins and two draws - last weekend, they beat Lazio 2-0 in Rome.

Raffaele Palladino has seen his side add 20 points to their total this calendar year, which is the second-best tally behind imperious league leaders Inter Milan.

Also on a four-match victory streak in Serie A home fixtures, La Dea will try to keep that run going this weekend, when an entertaining contest could be on the cards.

In their last six meetings in Bergamo, both Atalanta and Napoli have scored on each occasion, producing an average of four goals per game.

Once a dot in the distance, Napoli now lead La Dea by just eight points, having slipped out of the title race since lifting the Supercoppa Italiana in late December.

Occupying third place in the table - 11 points behind Inter - their Scudetto defence is all but over, while they recently exited both the Champions League and Coppa Italia.

So, securing a top-four finish is the Partenopei's main aim, with several other teams on their tail.

Last week, they kept one of those clubs at arm's length and extended a long Serie A unbeaten streak at Stadio Maradona, thanks to Alisson Santos conjuring up a late leveller against Roma in the Derby del Sole.

However, Antonio Conte's injury-hit squad is still creaking: in their last four league matches, Napoli have conceded eight goals, compared to just seven across the previous 10.

Having also gone seven games without a clean sheet in all competitions, defensive errors are becoming more frequent. For instance, following Donyell Malen's spot kick last Sunday, they have given away the most penalties (six goals from eight conceded) in Serie A this season.

Yet, Conte tends to get the best out of his men when facing tough opposition: in meetings between the current top seven, only Milan have collected more points than Napoli's 15, while Atalanta have picked up just seven.

One such clash was a 3-1 victory at the Maradona in November's reverse fixture, while the southern side have also won on their last four visits to Bergamo.

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

W D W D W W

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

W L D W W L

Napoli Serie A form:

D W L W W D

Napoli form (all competitions):

L L W W L D

Team News

Atalanta have endured a tough week since seeing off Lazio, as they were well beaten in Dortmund soon after ex-Napoli man Giacomo Raspadori was ruled out for one month with a flexor injury.

Key creator Charles De Ketelaere was already sidelined by a knee problem, but Palladino otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Should he make changes between Champions League playoff legs, Nikola Krstovic could replace fellow striker Gianluca Scamacca, who has scored in both of his last two games against Napoli.

While Krstovic is La Dea's top marksman in Serie A, Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund lies one goal ahead on eight league strikes this season.

Another source of goals, Scott McTominay has been struggling with a tendon issue and remains doubtful, so Eljif Elmas may have to fill in again: the latter has scored three times across his last three visits to Bergamo.

Conte is still missing long-term absentees Kevin De Bruyne and Frank Anguissa - plus captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and winger David Neres - while defensive rock Amir Rrahmani has just suffered a thigh injury that could rule him out until April.

In that context, the return of Juan Jesus from suspension is timely, with the Brazilian set to slot straight into an ever-changing defence.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Ahanor; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Bernasconi; Samardzic, Zalewski; Krstovic

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Buongiorno, Jesus; Gutierrez, Lobotka, Elmas, Spinazzola; Politano, Vergara; Hojlund

We say: Atalanta BC 1-1 Napoli

Atalanta arguably need the points more than Napoli, but they may be distracted by a big European clash coming up on Wednesday.

Even with numerous absences, the Scudetto holders usually put up a good fight against other top-four contenders, so Conte and co may depart with a draw.

