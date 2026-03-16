Man City transfer news: Two Italian rivals to 'battle' for Nathan Ake

By Darren Plant | 16 Mar 2026 18:27

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is reportedly wanted by at least two Serie A clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old has been a valuable member of Pep Guardiola's squad since he signed in a £41m transfer from Bournemouth in 2020.

A total of 170 appearances have been made in all competitions, but the Netherlands international's game time has significantly dropped off in 2025-26.

Just six starts have been made in the Premier League, while Ake has been used off the substitutes' bench in England's top flight and the Champions League on 12 occasions.

With his contract due to expire in 2027, Man City are unlikely to stand in his way should he push for a transfer at the end of the season.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Which Italian clubs want Ake?

According to CaughtOffside, Inter Milan and AC Milan are both monitoring the situation.

The report alleges that that the two Serie A clubs are 'seriously considering' making an approach once the market reopens in June.

At this point in time, the two clubs sit at the top of the Serie A table, Inter holding an eight-point advantage over their city rivals.

Furthermore, they possess two of the best defensive records in the league. AC Milan shipping 21 goals in 29 matches tops that particular list.

Nevertheless, there is seemingly a desire to add an experienced player who can play in multiple positions to their respective squads.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Ake ready to be put first?

Since the start of 2024-25, Ake has only made 24 appearances in the Premier League. Although injuries have played their part, it is clear that he has dropped down Guardiola's pecking order.

Despite making his Premier League debut during 2012-13 and spending his career in England, Ake has reached the age of 31 still having only made 249 appearances in the top flight.

For a player of his class, he may be determined to earn a more senior role during the next phase of his career.

He will undoubtedly attract Premier League interest once Man City set a valuation in due course.