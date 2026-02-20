Preview: AC Milan vs Parma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 20 Feb 2026 17:13 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 17:20

Seeking their best Serie A unbeaten streak since the early 1990s, AC Milan will also continue their Scudetto quest when Parma visit San Siro on Sunday.

The Rossoneri may be undefeated in 24 league matches, but they sit seven points behind city rivals Inter Milan after a midweek draw; meanwhile, their visitors are firmly on track for top-flight survival.

Match preview

Wednesday’s stalemate with Como leaves Milan with plenty of ground to make up on league leaders Inter, despite their last league loss dating back to the opening matchday.

Once set to take place in Australia - due to San Siro hosting the Winter Olympics opening ceremony - the game was ultimately played in Italy’s second city, soon after a 3-1 victory for the Rossoneri in last month’s reverse fixture.

Bad blood from that clash lingered between Milan boss Max Allegri - who was sent off once again - and Como coach Cesc Fabregas, as the hosts recovered from a rare Mike Maignan error to pull level through Rafael Leao.

That result left Allegri’s men on 54 points, seven shy of title favourites Inter, but it did maintain their long streak without a Serie A defeat.

This weekend, Milan can record a run of 25 league games without losing for only the second time in their history, after the 34-match sequence that lasted throughout the 1991-92 campaign.

Having already secured 25 points from 36 on offer across a dozen home fixtures - and won eight of their last 10 meetings with Parma at San Siro - few would back against them.

After the teams’ 2-2 draw earlier this season, in which they bravely fought back from behind, Parma have also conceded at least once in 22 straight games against Milan.

Precedent will not be on their side, then, but recent form suggests that they should put up a fight.

After a slightly fortunate 1-0 win in Bologna, Carlos Cuesta’s side beat 10-man opponents again last weekend - albeit it took another late strike to secure victory over Hellas Verona.

The visitors were one man down for almost 80 minutes at Stadio Tardini - incidentally, Parma have benefited from a league-high seven red cards for opposition players - and Mateo Pellegrino’s latest headed goal eventually got the job done.

Sitting pretty in 12th place, the Gialloblu’s tally of 29 points is their best at this stage of any Serie A season since 2020, and Cuesta has them on course for a third straight year in Italy’s top flight.

Given they have suffered just four defeats from 12 away fixtures - a better record than European contenders Roma, Napoli and Juventus - the Emilian club may hope to stun Milan on Sunday evening.

AC Milan Serie A form:

W W D W W D

Parma Serie A form:

D D L L W W

Team News

While Allegri will serve his latest touchline ban this weekend, Milan can welcome French midfielder Adrien Rabiot back from suspension.

Strahinja Pavlovic was withdrawn against Como and may miss out due to injury, joining Santiago Gimenez on the sidelines, but key men Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao and Alexis Saelemaekers have recently returned to fitness.

Alongside joint-top scorers Pulisic and Leao, Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug are also in contention for two attacking places, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has sometimes linked up with a lone striker.

While Leao has been directly involved in three goals across his last four league games against Parma - including a penalty in the reverse fixture - the visitors will turn to Pellegrino for inspiration.

Since the start of last season, no player can top the Argentinian’s percentage of headed goals in Serie A (60% - six of 10), and he is a sure starter up front.

Cuesta must make a switch at the back, as Alessandro Circati is suspended; Mariano Troilo will return from a one-match ban and could take his place.

Zion Suzuki, Abdoulaye N’Diaye, Pontus Almqvist and Matija Frigan are still sidelined, though the latter is nearing his long-awaited return from an ACL injury.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, De Winter; Saelemaekers, Jashari, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Leao, Nkunku

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Del Prato, Troilo, Valenti; Britschgi, Bernabe, Keita, Sorensen, Valeri; Strefezza; Pellegrino

We say: AC Milan 2-0 Parma

Far more clinical than their visitors, Milan should make it 25 league games without defeat by beating Parma.

The hosts have Serie A's second-best shot conversion rate - while Parma rank last with just 6% - so a talented group of attackers should produce at least two goals between them.

