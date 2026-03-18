Wednesday's Champions League predictions and previews including Liverpool vs. Galatasaray, Barcelona vs. Newcastle

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Mar 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 00:00

Four intriguing second-leg ties in the last 16 of the Champions League are taking place on Wednesday night, including Liverpool’s clash with Galatasaray at Anfield.

Newcastle United travel to Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur play host to Atletico Madrid, while Bayern Munich welcome Atalanta BC to the Allianz Arena.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Wednesday's Champions League fixtures.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Camp Nou will stage an intriguing second-leg showdown between Barcelona and Newcastle United in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

A 1-1 draw was played out at St James’ Park in last week’s first leg, with an 86th-minute strike from Magpies winger Harvey Barnes cancelled out by a dramatic 96th-minute penalty from Barca sensation Lamine Yamal.

We say: Barcelona 2-1 Newcastle United (Barcelona to win 3-2 on aggregate)

Another closely-contested battle could be in store on Wednesday, but we are still backing Barcelona and Newcastle to find the net, given that these two teams have been involved in eight Champions League games this season in which three or more goals have been scored.

Newcastle proved in the first leg that they are capable of competing with Europe’s elite, while recent Premier League wins over Man United and Chelsea have also boosted their confidence. However, Barca will still be regarded as favourites here and a Yamal-inspired side should find a way to outscore the Magpies.

> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Newcastle, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Aiming to record one of the great Champions League comebacks, Atalanta BC travel to Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena on Wednesday for their last-16 second-leg fixture.

The Bavarians dismantled the Bergamaschi 6-1 last week, equalling their heaviest defeat in Europe, and the Italians now seek to restore some pride in the reverse fixture in Munich.

We say: Bayern Munich 3-1 Atalanta BC (Bayern win 9-2 on aggregate)

While Atalanta will look to exploit Bayern’s makeshift backline and inexperienced goalkeeper, the Bavarians still possess more than enough firepower to comfortably outscore whatever the Italians can muster at the other end.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Seeking to overturn a one-goal first-leg deficit, six-time European winners Liverpool play host to Galatasaray at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

Six months after losing 1-0 in Istanbul in the League Phase, the Merseysiders suffered defeat by the same scoreline in the same stadium last week, courtesy of an early goal from Mario Lemina.

We say: Liverpool 3-1 Galatasaray A.E.T (Liverpool to win 3-2 on aggregate)

Galatasaray’s European away record is a concern, but two victories over Liverpool without reply this season should give them a huge confidence boost, and an upset at Anfield against an out-of-sorts Reds side should not be discounted.

Having said that, we are baking Slot’s side to respond to their recent setbacks and find a way to claim a narrow victory on aggregate, with an extra-time triumph securing their spot in the quarter-finals.

> Click here to read our full preview for Liverpool vs. Galatasaray, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur will look to complete a spectacular turnaround when they welcome Atletico Madrid to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night for the second leg of their last-16 contest in the Champions League.

Spurs suffered a 5-2 defeat to Atletico in the first leg last week and therefore have it all to do in order to be present in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Atletico Madrid (Atletico Madrid win 7-4 on aggregate)

Tottenham were much-improved against Liverpool in the Premier League and will therefore arrive into this match with a degree of confidence, but they have simply given themselves too much to do, so we strongly fancy Atletico to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

> Click here to read our full preview for Spurs vs. Atletico, including team news and predicted lineups