Liverpool news: Arne Slot faces FSG pressure as manager target 'preparing' for job amid Anfield links

By Lewis Blain | 07 Apr 2026 13:24

Pressure is beginning to build at Liverpool as their season enters a critical phase, with uncertainty continuing to grow around the long-term direction of the club.

Recent results and performances under Arne Slot have come under increasing scrutiny, and attention is now turning toward the dugout amid signs that owners Fenway Sports Group are assessing their options.

With a high-profile name readily available on the market, speculation over a potential managerial change is only intensifying heading into the summer.

Xabi Alonso ready to return to management amid Liverpool rumours

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire, PA Images

Xabi Alonso is 'preparing' for a return to management this summer after leaving Real Madrid earlier this year, per TEAMtalk.

Despite his short stint in Madrid, Alonso departed with an impressive record, boasting a win rate of over 70%, reinforcing his reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young coaches.

The Spaniard is now weighing up his next move, with a return to English football firmly on the agenda and given his strong ties to Liverpool from his playing days, a switch to Anfield has quickly emerged as a natural possibility.

Pressure on Arne Slot is mounting at Anfield as FSG consider change

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Meanwhile, Slot is understood to be under increasing pressure, with FSG reviewing his position following a disastrous 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final at the weekend.

The Liverpool hierarchy are not afraid to make decisive calls when required, and the Dutchman’s future could hinge on how the remainder of the season unfolds.

The availability of Alonso has only heightened scrutiny, offering an attractive alternative should the club decide to act. His connection to Liverpool, both emotionally and stylistically, adds further weight to the mounting speculation.

Xabi Alonso replacing Arne Slot as Liverpool boss feels like a matter of time

© Imago / Pressinphoto

At this stage, the noise surrounding Alonso and Liverpool is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

When a high-calibre, club-connected manager becomes available at the same time a current boss is under pressure, the narrative almost writes itself - even without formal talks, the sense of inevitability begins to build.

For Slot, that means every result and performance will be judged under an increasingly intense spotlight.

And unless he can quickly turn the momentum in his favour, the idea of Alonso returning to Anfield may shift from speculation to reality sooner rather than later.

It just feels like a matter of time before we see the Spaniard taking charge in Merseyside.