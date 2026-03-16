Preview: Liverpool vs Galatasaray - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Mar 2026 18:00 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 20:35

Seeking to overturn a one-goal first-leg deficit, six-time European winners Liverpool play host to Galatasaray at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

Six months after losing 1-0 in Istanbul in the League Phase, the Merseysiders suffered defeat by the same scoreline in the same stadium last week, courtesy of an early goal from Mario Lemina.

Match preview

Arne Slot did not celebrate his 100th Liverpool game in charge of the club as he had hoped in last week’s first leg, but he is “100% sure” that his team “can do better” in the reverse fixture and expects the Anfield faithful to replicate the hostile atmosphere Galatasaray fans created in Turkey.

The Reds were knocked out in the last 16 by holders Paris Saint-Germain last season and a second successive elimination at this stage would only increase the pressure on Slot, who has won just one of his last four games in all competitions (D1 L2).

Liverpool’s hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League suffered another blow on Sunday, as they let a one-goal lead slip to draw 1-1 at home to relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur. A 90th-minute equaliser from ex-Everton striker Richarlison means that the Reds remain fifth in the table and two points behind Aston Villa in fourth with eight games remaining.

Slot and co must now dust themselves down for Wednesday’s European return to Anfield, a stadium where they have won 15 of their last 19 fixtures in UEFA competition. Liverpool have also won five of their last six European home encounters with Turkish teams (D1), keeping five clean sheets in the process.

While Liverpool can also take comfort in having progressed from nine European ties out of 13 after losing the first leg by a 1-0 scoreline, their broader record over two legs is more daunting, as they have been eliminated in 11 of their last 16 UEFA knockout matchups following an away defeat in the first leg.

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

Although Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk believes that Liverpool should still be regarded as favourites to progress, the Turkish giants are in strong position to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.

Cimbom, who finished down in 20th place in the League Phase before beating Juventus in the knockout round playoffs, should be optimistic of success on Wednesday, as they have prevailed in 14 of their last 17 two-legged ties in UEFA competition after winning the first leg on home soil.

However, their European away record leaves a lot to be desired, as they have been beaten in 19 of their last 23 games on the road in the Champions League proper (W2 D2) and have also celebrated victory in just one of their last 12 away trips in England (D3 L8) – a 3-2 triumph over Man United in the 2023-24 Champions League group stage.

Defensive frailties have been a concern for Galatasaray on the continent for some time, as they have only kept three clean sheets in their last 33 games in UEFA competition. However, two of those shutouts were recorded against Liverpool this season.

Buruk’s men have, in fact, not conceded in any of their last three matches in all tournaments, including last weekend’s 3-0 home win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig. That victory has extended the defending champions’ lead at the summit to seven points with 10 games left to play.

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Galatasaray Champions League form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool are still having to cope without club-record signing Alexander Isak (leg), as well as Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley (both knee) and Wataru Endo (ankle), as they all continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Ibrahima Konate all began as substitutes last weekend, but they are expected to earn recalls against Galatasaray, with teenage starlet Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez all at risk of dropping down to the bench.

Gakpo may move back into his favoured left-wing role, but playmaker Florian Wirtz could be preferred out wide, which would allow in-form Dominik Szoboszlai - Liverpool’s top scorer in the Champions League with four goals this term - to continue in the number 10 role.

As for Galatasaray, Enes Buyuk remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, while Metehan Baltaci, Gokdeniz Gurpuz and Renato Nhaga are all ineligible after being left out of the club’s Champions League squad.

Abdulkerim Bardakci and Ismail Jakobs are both likely to be recalled to the defence, where Davinson Sanchez is suspended, while Buruk will weigh up whether to start Yunus Akgun, Lemina or former Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan in centre-midfield.

Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray’s top scorer this season with 19 goals in all competitions, including seven Champions League strikes, and the Nigerian could be joined in the final third by Baris Alper Yilmaz and Noa Lang, meaning Leroy Sane might have to settle for a place on the bench.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Singo, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Yilmaz, Sara, Lang; Osimhen

We say: Liverpool 3-1 Galatasaray A.E.T (Liverpool to win 3-2 on aggregate)

Galatasaray’s European away record is a concern, but two victories over Liverpool without reply this season should give them a huge confidence boost, and an upset at Anfield against an out-of-sorts Reds side should not be discounted.

Having said that, we are baking Slot’s side to respond to their recent setbacks and find a way to claim a narrow victory on aggregate, with an extra-time triumph securing their spot in the quarter-finals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.