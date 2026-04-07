Liverpool announce 21-man squad for PSG Champions League clash as Alexander Isak decision made

By Ben Knapton | 07 Apr 2026 16:44 , Last updated: 07 Apr 2026 16:44

Liverpool have confirmed a 21-man travelling squad for their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, and Alexander Isak has made the journey.

The £125m striker is now back in full training following his recovery from a horrific leg and ankle injury, which he sustained in December's Premier League triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.

Isak was expected to be in contention for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City, but the Sweden international did not make the squad for that 4-0 defeat.

The Reds decided that the trip to the Etihad came slightly too soon for Isak to return, but the ex-Newcastle United man was again seen in high spirits on the Kirkby pitches in Monday's training session.

Isak is now ostensibly in with a terrific chance of an imminent comeback, as he has made the journey to the French capital with 20 of his teammates.

Alexander Isak named in Liverpool squad for PSG clash

Liverpool squad for PSG clash Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Misciur Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Frimpong, Gomez, Robertson Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Nyoni Attackers: Salah, Chiesa, Wirtz, Ngumoha, Gakpo, Isak, Ekitike

As expected, Mohamed Salah, Federico Chiesa and Jeremie Frimpong have also been included in the squad, having also recovered from injuries to appear in the FA Cup defeat.

However, Alisson Becker remains sidelined with his unspecified injury, so Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman and 18-year-old Kornel Misciur make up the goalkeeping department.

Misciur is one of three academy graduates to make the trip to the Parc des Princes for the first leg, joining fellow teenagers Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha on the sojourn to Paris.

The rest of Liverpool's travelling squad is as expected, but three of Slot's senior players will miss the second leg at Anfield if they pick up a yellow card on Wednesday.

What shape are PSG in ahead of Liverpool clash?

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport

Liverpool are missing four injured troops in Alisson, Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo, while PSG are expected to be without three players for the midweek fixture.

Attacker Bradley Barcola is back in full training again following an ankle injury, but head coach Luis Enrique has confirmed that the first leg will come slightly too soon for the Frenchman.

Midfield fulcrum Fabian Ruiz is also out of contention while he recovers from a knee problem, and teenage attacker Quentin Ndjantou is also in the treatment room.

However, Senny Mayulu - one of PSG's scorers in their 3-0 last-16 second-leg win at Chelsea - has battled back from a calf injury and is expected to be involved.

Liverpool head to the Parc des Princes as the underdogs, but a former Reds goalkeeper has explained how Slot's side can get the better of the European champions.