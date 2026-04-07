How Liverpool can eliminate PSG from Champions League as Arne Slot given ideal first-leg outcome

By Ben Knapton | 07 Apr 2026 15:54

Liverpool can get the better of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals if they can repeat their Anfield trick against Galatasaray, ex-Reds goalkeeper Brad Friedel has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Arne Slot's men take on the European champions in Wednesday's first leg at the Parc des Princes, before hosting Les Parisiens at Anfield in the return fixture next Tuesday evening.

In between the two quarter-final legs, Liverpool will also welcome Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening, but PSG have a free weekend thanks to the postponement of their Ligue 1 showdown with Lens.

Luis Enrique's side asked for the fixture be moved to give them ample preparation time for the second leg - a measure that Lens were against while they battle PSG for the title - but the governing body accepted Les Parisiens' request.

Nevertheless, Friedel - a part of the 2002-03 PFA Premier League Team of the Year - does not believe that PSG's extra rest period puts them at a significant advantage, and Liverpool can still stun the champions if they perform in the same manner that they did against Galatasaray.

Why Liverpool are not at Champions League disadvantage despite PSG postponement

© Imago / Mandoga Media

Asked whether the postponement of PSG's fixture would negatively impact the Reds, Friedel said: “It doesn’t put Liverpool at a disadvantage, but it can definitely help for sure.

"Liverpool are fighting for Champions League football, they had the FA Cup quarter-final before the PSG first leg against Man City, so it doesn’t come any tougher than that game.

“But if Liverpool can play the way they did against Galatasaray, they have a big chance at home to PSG to win that game well and depending on what happens in the other leg, it can take them through.”

Liverpool fell short in a 1-0 first-leg loss to Galatasaray in the last 16, before turning the tide at home with a 4-0 thrashing to sail into the quarter-finals of the competition.

However, PSG were even more relentless against Chelsea, thumping the Blues 5-2 on their own patch before cruising to a 3-0 success over Liam Rosenior's men at Stamford Bridge.

What result do Liverpool need against PSG?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

It was only 13 months ago that Liverpool travelled to PSG and prevailed 1-0 thanks to a goal from Harvey Elliott, who can now barely get a look-in at Aston Villa.

Elliott and Liverpool's situations go to show how long a year can be in football, and the manner of the Reds' FA Cup loss to Manchester City at the weekend was especially alarming for Arne Slot.

Meanwhile, PSG come into the fixture with just two major injury concerns in Fabian Ruiz and Bradley Barcola, while Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos, Vitinha and Joao Neves were only substitutes in their weekend win over Toulouse.

Stranger things have happened in football, but if Liverpool could even escape from the Parc des Princes with just a one or two-goal deficit, that is a far from disastrous outcome for Slot.

Brad Friedel was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill.