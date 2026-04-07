Wolves transfer news: Marshall Munetsi gives clear hint over where he sees future after Paris FC loan

By Darren Plant | 07 Apr 2026 16:24

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Marshall Munetsi has suggested that he is interested in a permanent transfer to Paris FC.

Since arriving at Molineux in February 2025, the Zimbabwe international has divided opinion, despite playing a key role in the club's history-making Premier League winning streak under Vitor Pereira last season.

Having been injured for much of Rob Edward's opening period in charge, Munetsi was allowed to move to Paris FC on loan for the remainder of 2025-26.

The 29-year-old has since proven to be one of the stars of Ligue 1 across the last two-and-a-half months, contributing four goals from seven starts and four substitute outings in the division.

Paris FC now sit nine points clear of the bottom three with six matches remaining, Munetsi's latest goal against Lorient keeping the club in contention for the top half of the Ligue 1 table.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Munetsi speaks on Wolves, Paris FC future

As quoted by Get Football News France, Munetsi has acknowledged that he is attracted to any opportunity to remain in Paris.

He said: "I feel good here alongside some players that I know. We get on well and you see that on the pitch. You can’t buy this atmosphere; it’s there, or it isn’t.

"I came for six months and I am focused on the six games remaining. We will see what discussions are had at the end of the season.

"There is a great project here. My family like it here in Paris. My two boys were born in France. It is also my country a bit."

© Imago / Focus Images

Wolves increasingly likely to sell Munetsi

When Wolves and Paris FC held negotiations in January, no buy clause was included in the eventual deal.

Furthermore, it is questionable whether Paris FC would pay £16m - the fee that Wolves paid for Munetsi - for a player who turns 30 years of age in June.

Nevertheless, Wolves may be prepared to cut their losses on Munetsi if he does not feature in the long-term plans of Edwards.

Munetsi's affinity with Ligue 1 will also be taken into consideration. Despite his potential value to Wolves, Munetsi has 25 goals and 15 assists from 159 appearances in France's top flight.

Having previously lived East of Paris in Reims, Munetsi may crave a permanent return to familiar surroundings.