Wolves transfer news: Rangers, Celtic 'outsiders' to sign former Inter Milan starlet

By Darren Plant | 27 Mar 2026 11:03

Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly ahead of Rangers and Celtic in the race to sign Hacken midfielder Silas Andersen.

Despite an upturn in form under Rob Edwards, Wolves remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and on the brink of relegation to the Championship.

As a result, Edwards and club officials are already having to give consideration to the make-up of their squad for 2026-27, and it may include a player currently out on loan being reintegrated back into the group.

However, with Wolves realistically likely to see midfield stars Andre and Joao Gomes move elsewhere, a major rebuild in the engine room is on the horizon.

According to Football Insider, Wolves have put themselves in a strong position to add a prospect from Scandinavia to their senior ranks.

© Imago

Who is Silas Andersen?

The report alleges that Wolves are 'well-placed' to beat Rangers and Celtic in the race to sign Andersen.

Although he is a former Inter Milan Under-19 talent, Andersen has made a name for himself at Hacken, where he has established himself as a star player.

A total of six goals and three assists have been contributed from 48 appearances, while the defensive-minded midfielder is also a six-cap Denmark Under-21 international.

Despite Rangers and Celtic holding an interest from the winter transfer window, they did not do enough to get a deal over the line.

With Wolves likely to be in a position to bid higher than the Glasgow giants, they are regarded as the frontrunners for the 21-year-old's signature.

Nevertheless, Hacken are said to firm over their stance that they will not consider any offers below the region of £6m.

Andersen has a contract in place until December 2029, but Hacken have missed out on European qualification for 2026-27.

© Imago / Focus Images

Would Wolves fans criticise Andersen signing?

While signing Andersen would represent another addition of a player without experience of English football, he appears to have the credentials to be a success.

Despite not progressing into Inter's first-team setup, the fact that he made 62 appearances for their youth teams highlights his ability.

Turning 22 years of age in June, he also represents a player with potential to improve, and his versatility could prove important across the course of a 46-game Championship campaign.

Eleven of his 48 appearances for Hacken have come at centre-back. With Edwards playing with a back three, Andersen would add extra-depth to that position.