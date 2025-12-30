Man Utd 1-1 Wolves: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Red Devils drop disappointing points

By Ellis Stevens | 30 Dec 2025 22:13

Miserable Manchester United made to settle for a 1-1 score draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Both teams had plenty of attacking success in the opening 45 minutes, and it was Manchester United who struck first through Joshua Zirkzee's deflected effort, but the Red Devils were unable to take their lead into the break as Ladislav Krejci headed home an equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Man United and Wolves each had plenty of chances to take the lead throughout the second half, and the Red Devils thought they had a later winner when Patrick Dorgu turned home, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

Ruben Amorim's side continued to push in the final minutes, but Wolves looked comfortable in defence as they made Manchester United settle for a shock score draw.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester United would have entered into this game confident of securing all three points given their run of form, their recent win over Wolves and the Old Gold's dreadful first half of the 2025-26 season.

However, it was far from easy sailing for the Red Devils, who may have held more possession but struggled to break down the Wolves defence, even their goal coming from a fortunate deflection off Zirkzee's initial shot.

At the other end, despite having five defenders and two holding midfielders on the pitch, Man Utd looked defensively vulnerable every time Wolves looked to attack - a damning statement given the Old Gold's miserable attacking record this season.

Wolves continued to carry much more attacking threat in the second half, with Senne Lammens producing several fantastic stops to keep the Red Devils level, but neither team were ultimately able to break the 1-1 deadlock as the sides had to settle for a point apiece.

Rob Edwards will be delighted with his team's performance and the point, but their may be some frustrations that his side failed to capitalise on some of their chances to take their first victory of the campaign.

As for Amorim, it was a nightmare of a night for the Manchester United boss, who surprisingly reverted back to the five-defender system from the four-defender system that appeared to be working in recent weeks - a decision that certainly did not pay off for the Portuguese manager.

Boos rang out around Old Trafford at full-time, and with yet another frustrating performance and result, the Man Utd faithful will be hoping 2026 can provide a clean slate to move forward.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS HIGHLIGHTS

Joshua Zirkzee goal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (27th min, Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Zirkzee gives Manchester United the lead!

Ayden Heaven wins back the ball, surges towards the Wolves box and tries to combine with Zirkzee, but the striker's pass is blocked and drops back to his feet.

Zirkzee skilfully spins onto his left foot, his shot deflects off a Wolves defender and bounces into the net, with Jose Sa left wrongfooted.

Ladislav Krejci goal vs. Manchester United (45th min, Manchester United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Ladislav Krejčí has equalised for Wolves at Old Trafford! ? pic.twitter.com/NwXqdtlJst — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2025

Krejci equalises on the stroke of half-time!

Hugo Bueno fires a dipping corner towards the front post, where Zirkzee climbs to head clear, but his header spins up and towards the back post.

The ball drops perfectly for Krejci, who is left unmarked at the back post, and the defender superbly heads back across goal and into the far corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - YERSON MOSQUERA

Mosquera was an imposing figure for Wolves at the back today, with the defender winning more tackles (seven) and more duels (12) than any other player on the pitch.

The defender also impressed with his surging runs forward on numerous occasions, even creating one big chance throughout the 90 minutes.

Mosquera's defensive partner, Krejci, also deserves mention, scoring a superb equaliser and contributing at both ends of the pitch as Wolves got a deserving point.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS MATCH STATS

Possession: Manchester United 57%-43% Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shots: Manchester United 15-11 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shots on target: Manchester United 6-4 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Corners: Manchester United 8-4 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fouls: Manchester United 9-12 Wolverhampton Wanderers

BEST STATS

Joshua Zirkzee has his first Premier League goal at Old Trafford in 2025. ⚽️



It ends a run of 15 home Premier League appearances without a goal. #MUNWOL pic.twitter.com/qnxxjY5TlY — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 30, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester United will kickstart 2026 with a clash against rivals Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers will welcome relegation rivals West Ham United to the Molineux Stadium in their first game of the new year.