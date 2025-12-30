Manchester United vs. Wolves team news: How does Ruben Amorim replaced injured Mason Mount?

By Darren Plant | 30 Dec 2025 19:06 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 19:16

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has chosen Joshua Zirkzee in his starting lineup for Tuesday's Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Although Mason Mount featured in training on Monday, reports emerged that the issue that he suffered against Newcastle United last time out was enough to sideline him for this contest.

Jack Fletcher was introduced for the playmaker at half time against the Magpies, but it is Zirkzee who gets the nod against the Premier League's bottom club.

That is the only alteration to the starting lineup with Amorim seemingly sticking with his new 4-2-3-1 formation.

As a result, Matheus Cunha is in line to feature on the left flank against his former club, with Benjamin Sesko named down the centre of the attack.

Wolves to change formation against Man United?

Meanwhile, Wolves head coach Rob Edwards has selected a starting lineup where it is difficult to predict the team's formation.

Santiago Bueno misses out with a dead leg and Andre is suspended. If Ladislav Krejci partners Joao Gomes in central midfield, it would see Matt Doherty selected at centre-back.

With four attacking players named, Jhon Arias could feature as a number 10 with Hwang Hee-Chan selected on the left.

Tolu Arokodare has again gotten the nod over Jorgen Strand Larsen down the middle of the attack.

Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Zirkzee, Cunha; Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Fredericson, Malacia, Yoro, J.Fletcher, T.Fletcher, Lacey, Mantaro, Obi

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Tchatchoua, Doherty, Mosquera, H.Bueno; J.Gomes, Krejci; Mane, Arias, Hwang; Arokodare

Subs: Johnstone, Moller Wolfe, Strand Larsen, Hoever, Lopez, Gonzalez, Ojinnaka, Olagunju, Sutherland