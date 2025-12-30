Brentford injury news: Keith Andrews provides Igor Thiago update ahead of Tottenham clash

By Ben Sully | 30 Dec 2025 22:30 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 22:33

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has revealed that Igor Thiago is a slight doubt for Thursday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Bees are preparing to welcome Thomas Frank back to the Gtech Community Stadium for the first time since he left to take over the reins at Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Brentford will carry momentum into the fixture after taking maximum points from their last two outings against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth.

Thiago played the duration of both of those victories despite managing an injury issue, which makes him a slight doubt for the New Year's Day meeting with Spurs.

Andrews delivers Thiago injury update

“Thiago had a bit of an issue, but nothing to do with his injury last season at all,” Andrews told reporters at Tuesday's pre-match press conference.

"This time of year takes its toll, and we need to be careful with some players at times. He showed a lot of bravery and courage to play against Wolves and gave us that platform.

“He played really, really well against Wolves and gave us that base to win the game. Players fed off him: Keane Lewis-Potter with his goals, and Kev [Schade] was looking dangerous that day.

“There’s nothing too much to worry about. He’s shown a lot of courage and put the team before himself, going into the last couple of games.”

Thiago has failed to score in his last five Premier League appearances, but he remains one of Brentford's most dangerous attackers with 11 league goals to his name this term.

Which Brentford players will miss Spurs fixture?

Defender Sepp van den Berg will undergo a late fitness test after sitting out Saturday's win over Bournemouth with a knock.

Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho are out for the rest of the season with anterior cruciate ligament injuries, while Josh Dasilva remains sidelined with a knee issue.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's Frank Onyeka and Burkina Faso's Dango Ouattara are representing their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.