Transfer news and rumours: Bournemouth 'agree' goalkeeper deal, West Ham announce third winter addition, Brentford attacker leaves on loan

By Ben Sully | 23 Jan 2026 12:00 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 11:35

Bournemouth have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have agreed terms on an initial loan deal, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The update claims that it will cost Bournemouth around €20m (£17.4m) plus add-ons to convert Mandas' temporary stay into a permanent transfer.

Mandas will hope that the move leads to an increase in playing time after being restricted to just one Coppa Italia appearance for Maurizio Sarri's side this season.

The Greece international will come in to compete with Djordje Petrovic, who has struggled for his best form in recent times.

Andoni Iraola's side currently have the joint third-worst defensive record in the top flight with 41 goals conceded in 22 matches.

West Ham unveil Lamadrid signing

Staying in the Premier League, West Ham United have unveiled Keiber Lamadrid as their third addition of the winter window.

The Hammers started their transfer business with the signings of Pablo and Taty Castellanos from Gil Vicente and Lazio respectively.

West Ham have now confirmed the addition of Lamadrid on loan from Venezuelan side Deportivo La Guaira.

The loan deal also includes an option for West Ham to sign the Venezuela international at the end of the season.

“It's an incredible opportunity to be here at this beautiful club,” Lamadrid told West Ham's official website.

“I thank God first of all, and all the people who helped me get here. I also thank my family, who always supported me. For me, it's a dream to be here.

“I'm excited to grow as a person, as a player, and I want to do well at this club. I want to adapt as quickly as possible, to continue growing as a player and open doors again for Venezuelan football. Nothing is impossible.”

Lamadrid has not played club football since Deportivo La Guaira's season finished in November, meaning that he will need time to build up his match fitness before he features for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Brentford attacker completes Swansea loan switch

In the Championship, Swansea have confirmed the loan signing of Brentford winger Gustavo Nunes.

The Bees recruited the 20-year-old attacker from Brazilian side Gremio in a deal worth more than £10m in the summer of 2024.

Nunes has struggled to establish himself in the Brentford first team, having been restricted to just five competitive appearances due to a combination of injuries and selection decisions.

The attacker will now hope to receive more minutes of the pitch after joining Swansea on loan for the remainder of the season.

“We are very happy to have added Gustavo to our squad," Swansea boss Vitor Matos told the club's official media channels.

“We wanted to add someone to the squad who could play on both sides of the pitch, and also provide creativity.

“He is very good one on one and is a very bright talent, we are excited to work with him, help him develop and add something different to our squad.”

The Swans are currently sitting in 16th spot in the Championship table after collecting 36 points from 28 matches.