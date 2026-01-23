Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries in 'prime position' to secure former Man Utd talent

By Axel Clody | 23 Jan 2026 09:32 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 13:07

Lacking game time in recent weeks, Angel Gomes could leave Olympique de Marseille during this January transfer window. Things are accelerating regarding the English midfielder.

Olympique de Marseille have taken an important decision in the Angel Gomes case. The club have no intention of blocking a departure for their English midfielder, who is determined to use the January window to seek a fresh challenge and join a club that will guarantee him regular playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which he dreams of playing with the Three Lions.

Signed on a free transfer in the summer of 2025, the former Lille man made 12 Ligue 1 starts for a total of 20 appearances in all competitions.

But the trend is not favourable for Marseille's number 8, who only came on late against Angers last Saturday (5-2) and remained on the bench against Liverpool in the Champions League (0-3) on Wednesday.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Nwaneri arrival complicates Gomes situation

Expected in Marseille as confirmed by sporting director Mehdi Benatia, Ethan Nwaneri will be invited to participate in the rotation in attacking areas, and the arrival of Arsenal's young Englishman does not help Gomes's situation, despite being under contract until June 2028.

In search of a new challenge, the Londoner will be pleased to learn that three destinations are currently available to him. According to Sports Boom, Serie A, the Bundesliga and the Premier League are all battling to sign the 25-year-old before the end of the January window.

© Imago

Bournemouth make move for Angel Gomes

Within one of those three Big Five leagues, one club have made a concrete approach: Bournemouth.

15th in the Premier League, the Cherries are reported to be in a very strong position to secure the services of Angel Gomes, whose market value is currently set at £15.3m (€18m) by Transfermarkt.

Stripped of players at every transfer window, again this January with the sale of Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City for £61m (€72m) excluding bonuses, Bournemouth are keen to quickly refresh their attacking options in a bid to preserve their top-flight status.

A return to the Premier League is unlikely to leave Gomes indifferent. Having come through the Manchester United academy, the Englishman made just 10 appearances for the Red Devils and retains some bitterness from his early professional career.

Should he be recruited by Andoni Iraola's side, Gomes will be eager to finally shine on home soil.