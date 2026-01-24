Liverpool break unwanted club record in Bournemouth loss as Virgil van Dijk slams VAR decision

By Ben Knapton | 24 Jan 2026 20:11 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 20:59

Arne Slot's Liverpool set an unwanted club Premier League record in their heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

The Reds travelled south on the back of a pleasing 3-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League, which represented their 13th consecutive game without defeat in all competitions.

However, the reigning Premier League champions could not carry on the midweek momentum on the South Coast, where seven minutes of first-half madness ultimately cost the visitors.

Evanilson and Alex Jimenez propelled the home side into a 2-0 lead either side of Joe Gomez's injury, but Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai had seemingly done enough to rescue a point for Liverpool.

There would be one last twist to the tale, though, as James Hill's 95th-minute long throw caused chaos in the Liverpool box, and Amine Adli was on hand to sweep home a last-gasp winner.

Bournemouth 3-2 Liverpool: Reds set unwanted club record

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Thanks to Adli's strike, Liverpool have now conceded three 90+ minute winning goals in the 2025-26 Premier League, more than in any of their previous campaigns in the competition.

The Reds were memorably beaten 2-1 at Crystal Palace in September courtesy of a 97th-minute Eddie Nketiah effort, just a week before Estevao Willian's 95th-minute winner for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Now reeling from their third last-minute loss of the Premier League season, Liverpool could be 17 points behind leaders Arsenal in the top-flight table if the Gunners get the better of Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are also just three points above 10th-placed Sunderland, and they could end the weekend as low as eighth if all of Man United, Chelsea, Brentford and Newcastle United win on Sunday.

Bournemouth 3-2 Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk questions referee, VAR call for late goal

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

While Bournemouth exploded into elation at full time, Liverpool skipper Van Dijk was seen remonstrating with referee Michael Salisbury, clearly aggrieved at something that happened before Adli's winner.

Speaking to Sky Sports News at full time, the Dutchman expressed his belief that he was fouled in the build-up, saying: "What I felt on that pitch was that I was clearly blocked.

"The referee and the VAR don't give it. We will have to accept it. I can stand here and say it should not be given but it was. It is what it is."

Van Dijk also lamented the "very tricky" wind for his error in Bournemouth's first goal, where he failed to cut out Marcos Senesi's long ball over the top before Alex Scott cut back for Evanilson.

The Reds now prepare to face Qarabag in Wednesday's Champions League clash before hosting Newcastle United in next Saturday's mouthwatering Premier League affair.