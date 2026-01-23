Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'draw up' four-man midfield shortlist after major Casemiro announcement

By Matt Law | 23 Jan 2026 08:04 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 13:05

Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a four-man midfield shortlist, as the Red Devils prepare to replace Casemiro at the end of the campaign.

It was announced on Thursday that Casemiro would be leaving Man United this summer when his contract expires, with the Brazilian not being offered an extension.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the futures of both Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes, but Kobbie Mainoo's situation at Old Trafford has changed following the departure of Ruben Amorim as head coach.

Mainoo had been pushing for a loan exit due to his struggles for football under Amorim, but the Englishman has been reinstated into the XI since the Portuguese's exit and is now seemingly in line for a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

Man United could sign two new midfielders this summer, potentially three if Fernandes also leaves, and according to The Sun, a four-man shortlist has been put together.

Anderson, Baleba 'among' Man Utd's midfield targets

The report claims that Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Bournemouth's Alex Scott are all targets.

The Red Devils made an attempt to sign Baleba last summer and have again expressed an interest in getting a deal done in January, but Man United will wait until the end of the campaign to move for the Cameroon international.

Anderson and Wharton are also set to be on the move this summer, with the pair wanted by a number of major clubs, and a deal for the former would be easier if Forest are relegated from the Premier League this season.

Palace have lost Marc Guehi this month, while head coach Oliver Glasner is also leaving, so it will be a summer of change for the Eagles, with Wharton also set to move on.

Bournemouth's Scott on Man Utd's 'radar'

Bournemouth's Scott is a relatively surprising name on Man United's shortlist, but it is understood that the midfielder is hugely admired by the Red Devils.

Scott, who was selected in the last England squad in November, has scored twice in 24 appearances for Bournemouth during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 22-year-old made the move to the Cherries from Bristol City in 2023, and he has represented his current club on 74 occasions, scoring four goals and registering four assists.