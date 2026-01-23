Kobbie Mainoo latest: Manchester United 'ready' new deal to ward off European interest

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Jan 2026 03:40

Kobbie Mainoo's Manchester United future is reportedly close to being resolved.

The midfielder was effectively ostracised by Ruben Amorim at the start of this season, starting only one game: Man Utd's EFL Cup defeat by Grimsby Town.

Amorim's dismissal at Old Trafford has, however, led to a fresh start for the 20-year-old, who seems to be back in favour under Michael Carrick's regime.

Having been linked with a move away before the Portuguese manager's dismissal, the Red Devils have now made a U-turn regarding the talented midfielder.

Man Utd 'ready' new deal for Mainoo

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

According to reports from Sky Sports News, the record English champions are prepared to offer Mainoo a significantly improved deal.

The 20-year-old midfielder has 18 months remaining on his current contract with the club holding an option for a further year.

While the player had struggled for game time under Amorim, he was immediately restored to the team for Carrick's first match in charge, playing from the off in the Manchester derby.

The proposed new terms would reportedly see the England international's salary brought into line with his status as a regular first-team starter.

United are keen to tie down the youngster following interest from several elite European clubs like Napoli.

Man Utd 'prioritise' academy talent following Casemiro exit news

© Imago

The decision to fast-track negotiations with Mainoo comes on the same day the club confirmed Casemiro will depart at the end of the season.

With the veteran Brazilian set to leave as a free agent, there is a clear pathway for the academy graduate to become a permanent fixture in the engine room.

Carrick has previously spoken about the importance of building the team around players who understand the cultural values of the institution.

Mainoo demonstrated his tactical maturity during the recent derby win, recording a disciplined performance alongside Bruno Fernandes.