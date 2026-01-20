Kobbie Mainoo transfer update: Man Utd midfielder faces a 'major decision' over his future

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Jan 2026 06:13

Kobbie Mainoo's Manchester United future remains uncertain despite Ruben Amorim's departure from Old Trafford.

The young midfielder was effectively ostracised from the Red Devils squad for much of the first half of the season, and would likely have departed temporarily this month had Amorim stayed.

However, with the Manchester giants now entering a new era under former midfielder Michael Carrick, Mainoo may be handed a lifeline at Old Trafford.

The club had reportedly grown concerned about homegrown talent which appeared to have stalled under the previous coaching staff.

Several academy graduates are believed to have expressed frustration with their lack of first-team opportunities during the first half of the season, one of whom included Mainoo.

Mainoo transfer news: Could midfielder now stay at Man Utd?

© Imago / APL



According to Mail Sport, the 20-year-old is now expected to stay at the club for the remainder of the campaign.

Mainoo had previously been seeking a loan move to Napoli after finding himself on the fringes of the squad under Amorim.

The Portuguese manager had restricted the England international to just one start in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town earlier this term.

However, Carrick handed the youngster a starting role in the midfield three for Saturday’s high-profile clash at Old Trafford.

The player has reportedly been encouraged that he will play a major role in the squad if he maintains his current form.

Will Carrick build United midfield around Mainoo?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The new head coach has previously insisted that the club must build around academy products who understand the values of the institution.

Speaking to former teammate Rio Ferdinand in September, Carrick stated that he believed his best work is done in a more advanced creative role.

"There's definitely a place for him (Mainoo) there for sure," Carrick said at the time. "He's more of an attacker. I don't see him as a holding midfielder.

"He's that line above where he needs a little bit more freedom. He can defend the higher line but I think that bit deeper, around the centre–backs, that's a bit of a different thing completely. I see him playing that little bit higher and creating.

"I think he's got a massive future. I really like him, he just needs that patience and a little bit of a break again."

During the derby win, he demonstrated his defensive work rate by recording an impressive 77 pressures against the reigning champions.

With Mainoo seemingly back in favour now, the 20-year-old could now stay at Old Trafford for the rest of this season.