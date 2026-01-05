Man Utd sack Ruben Amorim: What happens now? Who could replace the Portuguese at Old Trafford?

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 10:17 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 10:21

Manchester United have sacked Ruben Amorim as head coach, with the Portuguese leaving Old Trafford after 14 months in charge of the 20-time English champions.

Amorim sent a message to the Man United board with his comments after the 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

The 40-year-old claimed that he wants to be the "manager, not the coach" during his post-match press conference, while insisting that the club's scouting department and director need to "do their jobs", as Man United battle to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Amorim had been due to lead the Red Devils into Wednesday's game against Burnley, but the decision has been made to remove the Portuguese from his position.

According to Sky Sports News, Amorim met with Man United sporting director Jason Wilcox and club CEO Omar Berrada on Monday morning, and he was informed of the decision from the powers-that-be.

Man Utd sack Amorim as head coach

The report claims that Amorim has already said his goodbyes to the players and has departed the training ground.

Man United Under-18s head coach Darren Fletcher will be placed in charge on an interim basis, while the Red Devils search for a replacement.

Fletcher will be tasked with securing a result against Burnley on Wednesday, with Man United then in FA Cup action against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

"Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United," read a statement from Man United.

"Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

"With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish."

"The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future. Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday."

Despite the criticism of Amorim, Man United are in a relatively strong position in the Premier League table when it comes to their hopes of claiming a top-four spot.

Indeed, the 20-time English champions are sixth, level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and just three points from fourth-placed Liverpool.

Who could replace Amorim at Man Utd?

In terms of potential replacements, Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is seen as a frontrunner at this stage of proceedings.

Enzo Maresca, who left Chelsea last week, is also believed to be admired, while ex-Red Devils centre-back Laurent Blanc is being linked with the role.

Blanc left Al-Ittihad in September 2025, while he has also previously been in charge of Bordeaux, France, Paris Saint-Germain, Al-Rayyan and Lyon.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate and former Barcelona head coach Xavi are also viewed as potential replacements for Amorim.