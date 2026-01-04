Leeds Utd 1-1 Man Utd: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Leeds extend unbeaten run to seven games

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Jan 2026 14:30

Leeds United extended their Premier League unbeaten run to seven straight matches with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The first half was a competitive and energetic affair, with Leeds United coming closest to scoring when Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header struck the post, but the scores remained level going into the half-time break.

The deadlock was eventually broken on the hour mark as Brenden Aaronson capitalised on Ayden Heaven's lapse of concentration to finish into the corner, but Leeds United's lead lasted mere minutes as Matheus Cunha almost immediately equalised.

Neither side were able to grasp control of the match as the clock ticked towards full-time, leaving the game to crawl to an eventual 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Questions can and will be asked of Ruben Amorim once again after today's performance, with the Red Devils lining up with eight defensive players and only two natural attackers from the start, leading to a real lack of creativity in the final third.

There was an immediate improvement following the introduction of Joshua Zirkzee, who was substituted on as a reaction to Leeds taking the lead, and the attacker made an instant impact by assisting Cunha's swift equaliser.

However, yet another ultimately disappointing result will surely only increase the pressure on the Portuguese manager's role at the club.

As for Leeds United, Daniel Farke will be disappointed that his side were unable to defend their lead, with Man Utd equalising virtually instantly, but he will certainly be pleased that his side have extended their undefeated run to seven straight games.

LEEDS UNITED VS. MANCHESTER UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Brenden Aaronson goal vs. Manchester United (62nd min, Leeds United 1-0 Manchester United)

Leeds open the scoring! ⚪



Brenden Aaronson reacts quickest, gets there ahead of Ayden Heaven and calmly finishes.@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/pto1Wc7FIl — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 4, 2026

Aaronson opens the scoring for Leeds United!

Leeds clear the ball forward and Ayden Heaven should have the situation under control, but Aaronson reacts faster and races onto the loose ball.

Aaronson's first touch takes him into the penalty area, and his second sends the ball flying into the bottom right corner.

Matheus Cunha goal vs. Leeds United (65th min, Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United)

The perfect response from Man United ?



Just moments after going behind, Matheus Cunha finishes off a great pass from Joshua Zirkzee!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/mbE3d7JFcI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 4, 2026

Cunha equalises almost immediately!

Man Utd work the ball forward to Sesko and then into Zirkzee, who takes one touch and then plays a through the Leeds defence and for Cunha to race onto.

Cunha beats the Leeds defenders to the pass and slides his effort past Lucas Perri and into the bottom left corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BRENDEN AARONSON

In a game that was often lacking much real quality in the final third, Aaronson was a shining light for Leeds.

The attacking midfielder created one chance and showed great commitment to get onto the loose ball and open the scoring, while his overall work rate today was utterly superb.

Much of the same can be said for Cunha, who equalised for Man Utd and was the only real player with any quality in the final third.

LEEDS UNITED VS. MANCHESTER UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Leeds United 45%-55% Manchester United

Shots: Leeds United 10-15 Manchester United

Shots on target: Leeds United 3-2 Manchester United

Corners: Leeds United 6-4 Manchester United

Fouls: Leeds United 9-9 Manchester United

BEST STATS

Seven of the last nine Premier League meetings between Leeds and Manchester United at Elland Road have been level at the break. ⚖️#LEEMUN pic.twitter.com/9SJCYupv2q — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 4, 2026

Manchester United have hit the woodwork on more occasions than any other side in the Premier League this season (13). ?#LEEMUN — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 4, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Leeds United travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United in midweek, followed by a clash with Derby in the third round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Manchester United take on Burnley at Turf Moor before welcoming Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford in the FA Cup.