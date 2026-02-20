Premier League Gameweek 27
Aston Villa
Feb 21, 2026 3.00pm
Villa Park
Leeds

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Seeking to bounce back from their FA Cup fourth-round loss last weekend, Aston Villa welcome Leeds United to Villa Park for a Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.

Unai Emery’s side claimed a 2-1 victory over the Whites in the reverse fixture at Elland Road in November, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

ASTON VILLA vs. LEEDS UNITED

 

ASTON VILLA

Out: Marco Bizot (suspended), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), John McGinn (knee)

Doubtful: Matty Cash (knee), Alysson (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

LEEDS

Out: Noah Okafor (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Gnonto, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

