Saturday's Premier League predictions and previews including Man City vs. Newcastle, Chelsea vs. Burnley

By Ben Knapton | 21 Feb 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions include title-chasing Manchester City against Newcastle United, and top-four hopefuls Chelsea hosting relegation battlers Burnley.

European-chasing Brentford welcome a struggling Brighton & Hove Albion side to the Gtech Community Stadium for a Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls claimed a 2-1 victory in the revere fixture at the Amex Stadium in November and are looking to complete a top-flight double over the Bees for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign.

We say: Brentford 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have lost just two of their last nine Premier League meetings with Brentford, but they head into this weekend’s clash as underdogs against an in-form Bees side that has averaged nearly two points per game at home this season.

Both teams will fancy their chances of making the net ripple, yet Brentford’s more potent frontline could prove decisive. We are backing the hosts to outscore their opponents and secure three valuable points.

Aiming to secure consecutive victories in the capital, Burnley travel to a Chelsea side 14 places above them in the Premier League table in Saturday’s gameweek 27 contest at Stamford Bridge.

The Clarets came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 last week, but must raise their game against the form team in the division as they seek a first win against the Blues in nine years.

We say: Chelsea 3-1 Burnley

Burnley have made a habit of frustrating the Blues at Stamford Bridge with gritty displays and a recent win at Selhurst Park – a first away victory since late October – further boosts their confidence.

However, a rested Chelsea are unlikely to repeat the mistakes from their recent draw with Leeds and should return to winning ways against the Clarets, who have conceded a league-high 51 goals.

After experiencing contrasting results in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend, Aston Villa and Leeds United butt heads at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are looking to complete their first top-flight double over the Whites since 2000 after winning 2-1 at Elland Road in the reverse fixture three months ago.

We say: Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United

Leeds have made themselves difficult to beat in recent matches and they have the credentials to cause problems to an Aston Villa side who have experienced an inconsistent run of form.

A tight contest could be in store, given that just seven goals have been scored in Villa’s last six Premier League matches (four for, three against), though we are backing the hosts to find a way to claim maximum points on this occasion.

Separated by nine places in the Premier League table, West Ham United host in-form Bournemouth at London Stadium, aware that they could move out of the bottom three after the 27th round.

The third-bottom Hammers are three points behind Nottingham Forest and need maximum points and a four-goal swing this weekend to climb out of the dreaded zone, at least for the time being.

We say: West Ham United 1-1 Bournemouth

West Ham’s strong record against the Cherries, coupled with Bournemouth’s current unbeaten run, points to another competitive afternoon in East London.

Given that recent encounters have often ended in ties, another score draw seems the most likely outcome for these two sides.

Seeking to capitalise on Arsenal’s midweek slip-up at Wolves, Premier League title hopefuls Manchester City welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

The Magpies will be out for revenge after suffering a 5-1 aggregate defeat to the Citizens in the EFL Cup semi-finals earlier this month.

We say: Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle United

Newcastle have conceded the opening goal inside the first 20 minutes in eight of their last nine visits to Man City before going on to lose each time, so they can ill-afford another slow start if they wish to end their long winless run at the Etihad.

The Magpies’ recent upturn in form will give them confidence, but Man City were given their own boost thanks to Arsenal’s midweek collapse and know that the title race is now in their own hands. With that in mind, we expect a laser-focused Citizens side to outscore their opponents and claim three valuable points.

