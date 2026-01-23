Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea: Blues bidding to extend 43-year streak in Selhurst Park Premier League showdown

By Darren Plant | 23 Jan 2026 11:57

Chelsea will be bidding to extend a 43-year streak when they face Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues head into the fixture at Selhurst Park looking to bolster their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Liam Rosenior has won three of his opening four matches in charge of Chelsea, albeit triumphs over Brentford and Pafos FC coming in unconvincing fashion.

Nevertheless, the West Londoners will make the short visit to their city rivals with growing confidence that they can earn another positive result.

© Imago / Sportimage

What streak can Chelsea extend against Crystal Palace?

On the opening weekend of the season, Palace earned a deserved goalless draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Should they keep another clean sheet in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park, it will represent the first time since 1983 that they have registered successive shutouts against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have only failed to score in one of 16 Premier League fixtures at Selhurst Park, the game in question coming in March 2014 when they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

While Palace have earned draws in their last three Premier League matches against Chelsea, they had previously lost 13 in a row.

Despite Palace having failed to win any of their last seven fixtures in the Premier League, Chelsea have not registered back-to-back triumphs in the division since November.

As far as Rosenior is concerned, he is bidding to become the first Englishman since Steven Gerrard in 2021 to win his first two matches as a Premier League manager.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Palace with chance to surge up Premier League table

Although there are currently seven positions between these two teams, Palace only trail their sixth-placed opponents by six points.

That is despite Palace conceding just one more goal (25 to 24) than Chelsea from their 22 top-flight fixtures during 2025-26.