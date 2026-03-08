Man City learn major Erling Haaland injury update for Real Madrid clash after Newcastle concern

By Ben Knapton | 08 Mar 2026 07:50 , Last updated: 08 Mar 2026 07:50

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is anticipated to be available for this week's Champions League blockbuster with Real Madrid despite missing Saturday's FA Cup success over Newcastle United.

The Scandinavian sensation has been dealing with a niggle of late and was left out of Pep Guardiola's squad for the 3-1 fifth-round victory over the Magpies at St James' Park.

In Haaland's absence, Omar Marmoush bagged a brace following Savinho's unorthodox opener at St James' Park, but his omission sparked concern after he completed the full 90 in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Haaland had previously sat out the 1-0 triumph at Leeds United as a result of a knock, and fears were raised that he could also be a doubt for the first leg against Los Blancos on Wednesday night.

Erling Haaland 'expected to be fit' for Real Madrid vs. Man City

© Iconsport / PA Images

However, the Manchester Evening News reports that he was not omitted from the squad due to a serious injury concern and is expected to be given the all-clear to face Alvaro Arbeloa's men at the Bernabeu.

The former Borussia Dortmund talent has been nursing a slight ankle knock over the past couple of weeks, but Guardiola always planned to give him the night off at St James' Park.

The 55-year-old's decision was made easier by Marmoush's phenomenal record against Newcastle, as the Egyptian now boasts seven goals and one assist in just five games vs. the Magpies.

Marmoush has failed to register a direct goal involvement in six Champions League appearances this season, though, while Haaland has found the back of the net seven times in Europe already in 2025-26.

The Norway international has amassed an overall total of 29 goals and seven assists in 39 matches for Man City in all tournaments in 2025-26, and his recent feats against Real Madrid also make for positive reading.

Erling Haaland's record vs. Real Madrid assessed after Man City injury boost

© Imago

Assuming Haaland is fit to face Los Blancos this week, the first leg of the last-16 tie will mark his seventh appearance against the 15-time European champions, all of which have come in a Man City kit.

The striker failed to score in any of his first four appearances against Real Madrid in the Champions League, but he has since netted three goals in his last two games vs. the Spanish titans.

Haaland netted a brace in the first leg of last season's playoff, but his two goals were in vain during a 3-2 defeat, before he was an unused substitute in a 3-1 second-leg loss as Man City crashed out.

Earlier this season, however, Haaland had a critical say against Real Madrid, winning and scoring a penalty in a 2-1 Bernabeu triumph during the league phase.

Both Haaland and Guardiola will be in Madrid next week, but the latter will now serve a two-game domestic ban due to his milestone yellow card on Saturday - whether he will be on the touchline for the EFL Cup final with Arsenal has been revealed.