Premier League GW23 predictions: Arsenal to overcome Man United, Man City to get back on track against basement team Wolves

The Emirates Stadium will host the standout fixture in gameweek 23 of the 2025-26 Premier League season, with Arsenal welcoming Manchester United to North London.

There are five matches on Saturday, including Manchester City's home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers and a trip to Bournemouth for Liverpool.

On Sunday, there are four games, with Chelsea away to Crystal Palace before Arsenal welcome Man United - the action then concludes on Monday evening, as Everton host Leeds United.

In the 23rd set of fixtures, Sports Mole are facing off against Solar Eyes vocalist/guitarist, Glenn Smyth, who is a Birmingham City fan.

Read on to discover their and our predictions for gameweek 23 of the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to a look at how Will, Harry and Luke from rock band Florentenes performed last time out, as the Premier League table takes shape heading towards the end of the season.

Saturday, 12.30pm

Glenn: West Ham 2-1 Sunderland

Sports Mole: West Ham 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland are yet to find the formula for attacking success on the road this season, but on the other hand, Santo is still searching for the recipe for defensive success with West Ham.

A repeat of the Black Cats' three-goal triumph from earlier this term is surely off the cards, and a share of the spoils is the only outcome we can envisage.

Saturday, 3pm

Glenn: Fulham 1-1 Brighton

Sports Mole: Fulham 1-1 Brighton

Five of the last 11 meetings between Fulham and Brighton have ended all square and another closely-contested battle could be on the cards between two evenly-matched teams this weekend.

The Cottagers will be considered as slight favourites considering their strong home record and Brighton’s struggles in London, but we are backing the Seagulls to claim at least a share of the spoils on this occasion.

Saturday, 3pm

Glenn: Burnley 2-3 Tottenham

Sports Mole: Burnley 1-2 Tottenham

Burnley’s recent results against Man United and Liverpool should provide them with a real confidence boost ahead of this weekend’s fixture, but Tottenham will still be regarded as favourites considering their strong away form and recent record against the Clarets.

Parker’s side have scored in six of their last eight league games and will back themselves to make the net ripple against a leaky Spurs defence that has kept just three clean sheets in their last 13 top-flight matches. However, the visitors may just have enough to outscore their opponents en route to claiming three valuable points.

Saturday, 3pm

Glenn: Man City 4-1 Wolves

Sports Mole: Man City 3-1 Wolves

Both teams are in desperate need of securing maximum points for different reasons, and while Wolves may enter this contest in higher spirits following their upturn in form, Man City will still be regarded as firm favourites and a big response on home turf is expected after back-to-back losses.

Wolves will fancy their chances of breaching Man City’s leaky backline, but we believe that Guardiola’s side will have enough to outscore their opponents and return to winning ways on this occasion.

Saturday, 5.30pm

Glenn: Bournemouth 2-2 Liverpool

Sports Mole: Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool

Each of Bournemouth's last eight games have seen the Cherries both score and concede, and that trend is likely to continue against a fatigued but also Salah-reinforced Liverpool side.

The Reds traditionally struggle against low-block teams, but that is not Iraola's philosophy, and Slot's side should both generate chances and put them away to earn their first top-flight win of the New Year.

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Sunday, 2pm

Glenn: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea

Sunday, 2pm

Glenn: Newcastle 3-1 Aston Villa

Sunday, 2pm

Glenn: Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Sunday, 4.30pm

Glenn: Arsenal 2-1 Man United

Everton vs. Leeds United

Monday, 8pm

Glenn: Everton 2-1 Leeds

Glenn Smyth Q&A

How do you think Birmingham will fare in the second half of the season?

Glenn: I’m very hopeful, we seem to be really going for it. We’ve made some signings that have strengthened us, so hopefully we make a big push for the playoffs.

Who are Birmingham's key players for the rest of the season?

Glenn: Patrick Roberts, Tommy Doyle and hopefully one of the new lads - [August] Priske the striker if he can hit the ground running.

What's going on with the band at the moment?

Glenn: We’re putting out a new EP ‘Born Freaky!’ on Feb 20th, which is a couple of cool remixes and two off cuts from the album we put out at the end of the year. ‘Live Freaky! Die Freaky!’.

Solar Eyes' new single ’An Eagles Flies Alone (Hibs Mix)’ is out now.

You can follow Solar Eyes on Instagram and X.

