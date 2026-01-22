Premier League GW23 predictions: Arsenal to overcome Man United, Man City to get back on track against basement team Wolves

The Emirates Stadium will host the standout fixture in gameweek 23 of the 2025-26 Premier League season, with Arsenal welcoming Manchester United to North London.
There are five matches on Saturday, including Manchester City's home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers and a trip to Bournemouth for Liverpool.
On Sunday, there are four games, with Chelsea away to Crystal Palace before Arsenal welcome Man United - the action then concludes on Monday evening, as Everton host Leeds United.
In the 23rd set of fixtures, Sports Mole are facing off against Solar Eyes vocalist/guitarist, Glenn Smyth, who is a Birmingham City fan.
Read on to discover their and our predictions for gameweek 23 of the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to a look at how Will, Harry and Luke from rock band Florentenes performed last time out, as the Premier League table takes shape heading towards the end of the season.
West Ham United vs. Sunderland
Saturday, 12.30pm
Glenn: West Ham 2-1 Sunderland
Sports Mole: West Ham 1-1 Sunderland
Sunderland are yet to find the formula for attacking success on the road this season, but on the other hand, Santo is still searching for the recipe for defensive success with West Ham.
A repeat of the Black Cats' three-goal triumph from earlier this term is surely off the cards, and a share of the spoils is the only outcome we can envisage.
Fulham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Saturday, 3pm
Glenn: Fulham 1-1 Brighton
Sports Mole: Fulham 1-1 Brighton
Five of the last 11 meetings between Fulham and Brighton have ended all square and another closely-contested battle could be on the cards between two evenly-matched teams this weekend.
The Cottagers will be considered as slight favourites considering their strong home record and Brighton’s struggles in London, but we are backing the Seagulls to claim at least a share of the spoils on this occasion.
Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday, 3pm
Glenn: Burnley 2-3 Tottenham
Sports Mole: Burnley 1-2 Tottenham
Burnley’s recent results against Man United and Liverpool should provide them with a real confidence boost ahead of this weekend’s fixture, but Tottenham will still be regarded as favourites considering their strong away form and recent record against the Clarets.
Parker’s side have scored in six of their last eight league games and will back themselves to make the net ripple against a leaky Spurs defence that has kept just three clean sheets in their last 13 top-flight matches. However, the visitors may just have enough to outscore their opponents en route to claiming three valuable points.
Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday, 3pm
Glenn: Man City 4-1 Wolves
Sports Mole: Man City 3-1 Wolves
Both teams are in desperate need of securing maximum points for different reasons, and while Wolves may enter this contest in higher spirits following their upturn in form, Man City will still be regarded as firm favourites and a big response on home turf is expected after back-to-back losses.
Wolves will fancy their chances of breaching Man City’s leaky backline, but we believe that Guardiola’s side will have enough to outscore their opponents and return to winning ways on this occasion.
Bournemouth vs. Liverpool
Saturday, 5.30pm
Glenn: Bournemouth 2-2 Liverpool
Sports Mole: Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool
Each of Bournemouth's last eight games have seen the Cherries both score and concede, and that trend is likely to continue against a fatigued but also Salah-reinforced Liverpool side.
The Reds traditionally struggle against low-block teams, but that is not Iraola's philosophy, and Slot's side should both generate chances and put them away to earn their first top-flight win of the New Year.
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
Sunday, 2pm
Glenn: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Sports Mole: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea - to follow
Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa
Sunday, 2pm
Glenn: Newcastle 3-1 Aston Villa
Sports Mole: Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - to follow
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest
Sunday, 2pm
Glenn: Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest
Sports Mole: Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest - to follow
Arsenal vs. Manchester United
Sunday, 4.30pm
Glenn: Arsenal 2-1 Man United
Sports Mole: Arsenal vs. Man United - to follow
Everton vs. Leeds United
Monday, 8pm
Glenn: Everton 2-1 Leeds
Sports Mole: Everton vs. Leeds - to follow
Glenn Smyth Q&A
How do you think Birmingham will fare in the second half of the season?
Glenn: I’m very hopeful, we seem to be really going for it. We’ve made some signings that have strengthened us, so hopefully we make a big push for the playoffs.
Who are Birmingham's key players for the rest of the season?
Glenn: Patrick Roberts, Tommy Doyle and hopefully one of the new lads - [August] Priske the striker if he can hit the ground running.
What's going on with the band at the moment?
Glenn: We’re putting out a new EP ‘Born Freaky!’ on Feb 20th, which is a couple of cool remixes and two off cuts from the album we put out at the end of the year. ‘Live Freaky! Die Freaky!’.
2025-26 SEASON LEADERBOARD (ARTISTS)
Scores are calculated as one point for a correct result and five points for a correct scoreline.
1. Felix Ross (19pts | Gameweek 7)
=. Florentenes' Luke (19pts | Gameweek 17)
3. Andrew Cushin (16pts | Gameweek 12)
4. Felix Green (15pts | Gameweek 11)
5. Tom A. Smith (13pts | Gameweek 9)
6. The Horn's Nick True (12pts | Gameweek 10)
7. Sunbeam's Jimmy Organ-Simpson (10 pts | Gameweek 16)
8. Piers James (9pts | Gameweek 4)
9. Georgia (8pts | Gameweek 1)
=. Northside's Warren Dermody (8pts | Gameweek 5)
=.Florentenes' Harry (8pts | Gameweek 17)
=.Florentenes' Will (8pts | Gameweek 17)
13. Max Ryan (7pts | Gameweek 6)
=. The Now's Will Scott (7pts | Gameweek 14)
15. Woody (6pts | Gameweek 8)
16. The Itch's Louis Haynes (5pts | Gameweek 13)
=. Shadow Child (5pts | Gameweek 15)
18. Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour (4pts | Gameweek 3)
19. Real Lies' Patrick King (2pts | Gameweek 2)
2025-26 COMPETITION HISTORY
Gameweek 1: Georgia 8-10 Sports Mole
Gameweek 2: Real Lies' Patrick King 2-8 Sports Mole
Gameweek 3: Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour 4-5 Sports Mole
Gameweek 4: Piers James 9-6 Sports Mole
Gameweek 5: Northside's Warren Dermody 8-8 Sports Mole
Gameweek 6: Max Ryan 7-1 Sports Mole
Gameweek 7: Felix Ross 19-19 Sports Mole
Gameweek 8: Woody 6-10 Sports Mole
Gameweek 9: Tom A. Smith 13-8 Sports Mole
Gameweek 10: The Horn's Nick True 12-8 Sports Mole
Gameweek 11: Felix Green 15-11 Sports Mole
Gameweek 12: Andrew Cushin 16-13 Sports Mole
Gameweek 13: The Itch's Louis Haynes 5-3 Sports Mole
Gameweek 14: The Now's Will Scott 7-4 Sports Mole
Gameweek 15: Shadow Child 5-4 Sports Mole
Gameweek 16: Sunbeam's Jimmy Organ-Simpson 10-4 Sports Mole
Gameweek 17: Florentenes' Will 8-19 Sports Mole
Gameweek 17: Florentenes' Harry 8-19 Sports Mole
Gameweek 17: Florentenes' Luke 19-19 Sports Mole
Gameweek 18: N/A
Gameweek 19: N/A
Gameweek 20: N/A
Gameweek 21: N/A
Gameweek 22: N/A