Three midfield targets for Man Utd late in the January transfer window as Michael Carrick eyes first signing as Red Devils head coach

By Matt Law | 23 Jan 2026 11:29 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 17:29

Manchester United are believed to be seriously considering signing a new central midfielder before the end of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils only have Premier League football to focus on for the remainder of the season, but the club are firmly involved in a top-four battle.

Indeed, Michael Carrick's side currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, only one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool, who have been far from convincing this term.

Man United could sign two new midfielders this summer as part of a revamp, with Casemiro's exit already being confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes may also leave.

A short-term option is being discussed before the winter window closes, though, and Sports Mole has looked at three potential mid-season arrivals for the Red Devils.

Ndidi's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming that the Nigerian has been offered to Man United.

There remains talk surrounding the "secret" midfielder that Man United could sign, with journalist Ben Jacobs making the claim last week.

Jacobs has stopped short of confirming that Ndidi is the player in question, but the 29-year-old is seemingly a genuine option for the Red Devils at this stage of the transfer window.

The midfielder has made 16 appearances for Besiktas this season, scoring once and providing one assist, while he made 303 appearances for Leicester between 2017 and 2025, including 220 outings in the Premier League.

Ndidi could provide Man United with a completely different option in the middle, and it would not be a shock if a loan deal was completed before the end of the window.

There has also been a host of talk surrounding Loftus-Cheek's future, with the Englishman potentially leaving AC Milan before the transfer market closes.

Like Ndidi, Loftus-Cheek has a lot of experience when it comes to English football, having turned out for Chelsea, Fulham and Crystal Palace in the top flight.

The 30-year-old has 157 Premier League appearances to his name, so the pace of the division would be no surprise, and a loan deal is thought to be an option for Man United.

Aston Villa are also being credited with an interest in Loftus-Cheek, who has scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 91 outings for Milan in all competitions.

The midfielder has a contract at San Siro until the summer of 2027.

The rumours surrounding Neves refuse to evaporate, and there is believed to be a strong chance that the midfielder will leave Al-Hilal before the end of the January window.

The 28-year-old also fits the bill in terms of experience of English football, having played 253 times for Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring 30 goals and registering 13 assists.

It was a surprise when Neves made the move to Saudi Arabia in 2023, but his contract with Al-Hilal is due to expire this summer, and a return to Europe is seemingly on the cards.

Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the Portugal international, who has a record of 17 goals and 30 assists in 113 matches for his current side.

Neves could potentially be available for as little as £15m in the latter stages of the transfer window due to his contract situation.