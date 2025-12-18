Premier League GW17 predictions: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United to secure vital victories ahead of Christmas

By Matt Law | 18 Dec 2025 20:25 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 08:20

The 2025-26 Premier League campaign continues this weekend, with eight matches on Saturday, one on Sunday and one on Monday.

The early start on Saturday is a cracker, as Chelsea head to Newcastle United, while Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Liverpool in another standout fixture.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are also in action, travelling to Everton, while fellow title hopefuls Manchester City are at home to West Ham United.

On Sunday, Manchester United will head to Aston Villa, before the action concludes at Craven Cottage on Monday, with Fulham welcoming Nottingham Forest to the capital.

In the 17th set of fixtures, Sports Mole are facing off against Will (Bolton Wanderers fan), Harry (Man United fan) and Luke (Bolton fan) from rock band Florentenes.

Read on to discover their and our predictions for gameweek 17 of the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to a look at how Sunbeam frontman Jimmy Organ-Simpson performed last time out, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.

Saturday, 12.30pm

Will: Newcastle 2-1 Chelsea

Harry: Newcastle 1-3 Chelsea

Luke: Newcastle 2-2 Chelsea

Sports Mole: Newcastle 2-2 Chelsea

The home side have won 37 of the 60 Premier League meetings between Newcastle and Chelsea, which is the most home victories of any fixture in the division’s history – a statistic that will give the Magpies added optimism ahead of Saturday’s contest, given their strong home record this season.

However, the majority of Chelsea’s expected lineup will have had a few extra days to recharge their batteries and we can see the Blues taking advantage of the hosts’ depleted defence. Whether that will be enough to claim maximum points remains to be seen, though.

Saturday, 3pm

Will: Wolves 1-0 Brentford

Harry: Wolves 0-0 Brentford

Luke: Wolves 0-1 Brentford

Sports Mole: Wolves 1-3 Brentford

Despite their dismal form, Wolves will view this fixture against Brentford as a decent opportunity to end their long winless run, given that the Bees will not be at full strength and have struggled on the road for much of this season.

The potential return of Thiago and Henderson would provide a huge boost for Brentford, but even if they were to miss out again, the Bees should still have enough quality in their side to get the better of the hosts on this occasion.

Saturday, 3pm

Will: Man City 2-1 West Ham

Harry: Man City 3-0 West Ham

Luke: Man City 3-0 West Ham

Sports Mole: Man City 3-0 West Ham

It is difficult to look beyond a largely refreshed and high-flying Man City side that is brimming with confidence and will be regarded as firm favourites to get the better of a West Ham side finding it difficult to grind out positive results.

The Etihad is once again becoming a fortress for the Citizens, who should have few problems beating an opponent they have had plenty of success against over the years.

Saturday, 3pm

Will: Brighton 1-2 Sunderland

Harry: Brighton 2-0 Sunderland

Luke: Brighton 1-1 Sunderland

Sports Mole: Brighton 1-1 Sunderland

There has been little to separate Brighton and Sunderland over the years, with both club winning 14 games each in 35 head-to-head meetings, and another closely-contest battle could be on the cards this weekend.

The Seagulls will be considered as slight favourites on home soil, but we are backing thee Black Cats to frustrate the hosts and come away with a least a point, despite the absence of several players due to AFCON.

Saturday, 3pm

Will: Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley

Harry: Bournemouth 0-0 Burnley

Luke: Bournemouth 2-0 Burnley

Sports Mole: Bournemouth 2-0 Burnley

Bournemouth’s miserable Premier League run is bound to come to an end, and there is no better opportunity than facing a team that is already in the relegation fight.

Seven defeats on the bounce make for horrible reading for the visitors, and with at least one crucial defender missing through international duty, Parker’s back line will be hugely affected.

The Cherries are primed to make it count, especially since they have the talent of Semenyo available to them this weekend.

Saturday, 5.30pm

Will: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Harry: Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool

Luke: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Sports Mole: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

No other Premier League fixture has seen as many goals as Tottenham vs. Liverpool (206), and nine of those came at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season, but a more low-key affair is surely in order this weekend.

Both sides have enjoyed the rare luxury of a weekend off, but Szoboszlai's possible absence will deprive Liverpool of their most influential player so far this season, as well as the resurrected Salah.

However, Spurs' build-up problems and disjointed defence are difficult to overlook, so we still have faith in the injury-hit champions to continue on an upward trajectory and potentially hammer another nail into Frank's coffin.

Saturday, 8pm

Will: Leeds 2-2 Palace

Harry: Leeds 2-0 Palace

Luke: Leeds 1-1 Palace

Sports Mole: Leeds 2-2 Palace

Palace's Thursday-Saturday turnaround should not have too big a say on this game thanks to Glasner's rotations, but the FA Cup holders have demonstrated a lack of consistency while juggling continental and league commitments.

A revived and well-rested Leeds side are well-placed to take advantage, and we can envisage the spoils being shared at the end of an entertaining stalemate.

Saturday, 8pm

Will: Everton 1-3 Arsenal

Harry: Everton 1-3 Arsenal

Luke: Everton 0-2 Arsenal

Sports Mole: Everton 0-2 Arsenal

If all of Ndiaye, Grealish and Dewsbury-Hall miss out for Everton, the Toffees can surely kiss their chances of a win - and a goal - against a well-rested Arsenal team goodbye.

With a full week's preparation under their belts and the pressure to respond to last weekend's near-disaster, Arteta's men should make light work of their depleted hosts.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Sunday, 4.30pm

Will: Villa 1-2 Man United

Harry: Villa 1-2 Man United

Luke: Villa 3-2 Man United

Sports Mole: Villa vs. Man United - to follow

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest

Monday, 8pm

Will: Fulham 2-1 Forest

Harry: Fulham 1-1 Forest

Luke: Fulham 1-2 Forest

Sports Mole: Fulham vs. Forest - to follow

Will Q&A

How did you come to support Bolton and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Will: I grew up supporting Bolton Wanderers as my parents are fans. One of my best memories was being a mascot, walking out onto the pitch and spending time in the dressing room with the players.

I also won a t-shirt design competition with the club, which made the whole experience feel really special and personal.

Who have been your favourite five players for Bolton?

Will: Jay-Jay Okocha, Zach Clough, Jay Spearing, Mason Birstoe, Amario Cozier-Duberry and Josh Sheehan.

What's going on with the band at the moment?

Will: We are currently focused on writing, recording and performing live with my band Florentenes, working on new material and playing live shows while we continue to build momentum.

Florentenes' new single ’Think Twice’ is out now.

You can follow Florentenes on Instagram and X.

2025-26 SEASON LEADERBOARD (ARTISTS)

Scores are calculated as one point for a correct result and five points for a correct scoreline.

1. Felix Ross (19pts | Gameweek 7)

2. Andrew Cushin (16pts | Gameweek 12)

3. Felix Green (15pts | Gameweek 11)

4. Tom A. Smith (13pts | Gameweek 9)

5. The Horn's Nick True (12pts | Gameweek 10)

6. Sunbeam's Jimmy Organ-Simpson (10 pts | Gameweek 16)

7. Piers James (9pts | Gameweek 4)

8. Georgia (8pts | Gameweek 1)

=. Northside's Warren Dermody (8pts | Gameweek 5)

10. Max Ryan (7pts | Gameweek 6)

=. The Now's Will Scott (7pts | Gameweek 14)

12. Woody (6pts | Gameweek 8)

13. The Itch's Louis Haynes (5pts | Gameweek 13)

=. Shadow Child (5pts | Gameweek 15)

15. Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour (4pts | Gameweek 3)

16. Real Lies' Patrick King (2pts | Gameweek 2)

2025-26 COMPETITION HISTORY

Gameweek 1: Georgia 8-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 2: Real Lies' Patrick King 2-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 3: Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour 4-5 Sports Mole

Gameweek 4: Piers James 9-6 Sports Mole

Gameweek 5: Northside's Warren Dermody 8-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 6: Max Ryan 7-1 Sports Mole

Gameweek 7: Felix Ross 19-19 Sports Mole

Gameweek 8: Woody 6-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 9: Tom A. Smith 13-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 10: The Horn's Nick True 12-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 11: Felix Green 15-11 Sports Mole

Gameweek 12: Andrew Cushin 16-13 Sports Mole

Gameweek 13: The Itch's Louis Haynes 5-3 Sports Mole

Gameweek 14: The Now's Will Scott 7-4 Sports Mole

Gameweek 15: Shadow Child 5-4 Sports Mole

Gameweek 16: Sunbeam's Jimmy Organ-Simpson 10-4 Sports Mole