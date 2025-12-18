Preview: St Mirren vs Livingston - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 18 Dec 2025 20:47

Fresh from a historic Scottish League Cup final triumph over Celtic, St Mirren return to league action buoyed by confidence and momentum as they welcome Livingston to St Mirren Park on Saturday.

The Buddies will be hoping that their long-awaited silverware success can act as a catalyst for an upturn in Premiership form against a visiting side entrenched in a relegation battle.

Match preview

Stephen Robinson ’s men sit ninth in the table and ended a seven-game winless run in the league by easing to a 2-0 victory over Dundee United last time out, having taken four points from their last two games.

Although St Mirren have managed just three league wins all season and remain the division’s lowest scorers, the feel-good factor surrounding the club following their 3-1 League Cup final win is expected to generate a raucous home atmosphere.

The hosts will also take encouragement from facing a Livingston side who have shipped the joint-second most goals in the Premiership, offering a potential opportunity to address their long-standing issues in front of goal.

While the visitors claimed a 1-0 victory in the most recent meeting between the sides, they had gone 10 Premiership matches without a win against St Mirren prior to that, and the balance of momentum firmly favours the hosts.

© Imago

Livingston arrive having won just once in the Premiership all season and remain winless in all competitions since August, with David Martindale’s newly-promoted side continuing to struggle for consistency.

Sitting 12th in the table, Livi are only three points adrift of Kilmarnock but face mounting pressure as the campaign progresses, particularly given their ongoing difficulties at both ends of the pitch.

Despite their flailing form, the Lions did display heart last time out, overturning a two-goal deficit against Dundee to earn a late share of the spoils.

With confidence coursing through their veins following cup glory and Livingston enduring a prolonged slump, St Mirren are fancied to capitalise on home advantage and secure a controlled victory to continue their climb away from danger.

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

DLLLDW

St Mirren form (all competitions):

LLLDWW

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

DDLLLD

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images/Iconsport

The home faithful will be looking to give their League Cup winners a hero’s welcome, and with no fresh injury concerns, Robinson will likely opt to field the same XI who starred at Hampden Park.

Jonah Ayunga, who netted a second-half brace in the final, looks set to lead the line alongside Dan Nlundulu.

Livingston will be without Adam Montgomery, Aidan Denholm, Cameron Kerr, and Shane Blaney due to injury, while Ryan McGowan serves a suspension following his red card against Dundee.

Martindale’s sweeping changes paid dividends last weekend, as Jeremy Bokila, Joshua Brenet, and McGowan all justified their selection—despite McGowan’s 96th-minute dismissal.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Fraser, King, Freckleton; McMenamin, Phillips, Baccus, Gogic, John; Ayunga, Nlundulu

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Brenet, Finlayson, Wilson, Montano; Tait, Susoho; Smith, Pittman, May; Bokila

We say: St Mirren 2-0 Livingston

Cup winners St Mirren will be buoyed by last weekend's conquests, and they should have too much for a Livingston side still searching for consistency.

The Buddies’ confidence, home support, and Livi’s defensive frailties point towards a relatively comfortable afternoon for the hosts, who can build on the foundations laid over recent weeks with a routine win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.