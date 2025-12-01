Preview: Aberdeen vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 01 Dec 2025 12:46 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 13:20

Aberdeen and St Mirren, two teams in contrasting form in the Scottish Premiership, are set to meet on Wednesday night at Pittodrie Stadium.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league games with three wins and one draw, while the visitors have failed to win any of their last seven league fixtures, including six defeats.

Match preview

After ending the 2024-25 campaign with the success of winning the Scottish FA Cup against Celtic, Aberdeen would have been hoping to build on that triumph this season.

However, the Dons endured an extremely lacklustre opening to the new term, winning only one of their opening 11 matches across all competitions - a 3-0 win against lower-league Greenock Morton in the Scottish League Cup second round.

That disappointing run included their elimination from the Europa League qualifiers, elimination from the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals and their failure to win any of their opening six league fixtures.

Five defeats and one draw marked a miserable start to the Scottish Premiership season, but their fortunes have started to change in recent weeks, with only two defeats in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Jimmy Thelin's side have recorded five wins, one draw and one loss in the league during that run, as well as one Conference League defeat and two draws.

That run of results has seen Aberdeen climb to seventh in the Scottish Premiership standings with 17 points from 13 fixtures, leaving them just three points behind sixth-placed Falkirk - who have played one game more than the Dons.

As a result, Thelin will be eager to see his side maintain their momentum and close the gap on the top six by claiming all three points on Wednesday night.

The Dons will be favourites heading into this encounter, given their recent upturn in form and St Mirren's ongoing struggles.

© Imago

The Saints actually started the campaign in fine form, with five wins, six draws and only one defeat from their first 12 matches in all competitions, though they managed only two league wins in that time, alongside three draws and one defeat.

However, a 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock on matchday seven of the league season has sparked a dismal run for Stephen Robinson's side, with the Saints now heading into this match with six defeats and one draw in their last seven league matches.

Their only victory in that period came against Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, winning 4-1 to book their place in the final against Celtic later this month, but with their league form seeing them drop to 11th in the table, full focus will remain on their fight for survival.

The Saints will look to draw confidence from their recent record against the Dons, as St Mirren have won seven of their last 11 meetings, although they did lose 1-0 earlier in the campaign.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

W L W D W W

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

W D D W D W

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

L L D L L L

St Mirren form (all competitions):

L D W L L L

Team News

© Imago

Aberdeen are set to remain without Kristers Tobers due to a knee injury, although the defender is expected to return in the coming weeks.

After extending their unbeaten run with a win against Livingston at the weekend, Thelin is likely to name the same starting team here, including goalscorer Nicky Devlin alongside Jack Milne and Mats Knoester in defence.

As for St Mirren, Declan John and Mark O'Hara are both anticipated to be out until later this month, meaning both are unavailable for this one.

In John's absence, Scott Tanser is expected to start on the left side, with Jayden Richardson likely to retain his place on the opposite flank.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Devlin, Milne, Knoester; Lobban, Aouchiche, Nilsen, Shinnie; Karlsson, Armstrong; Lazetic

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Fraser, Gogic, Freckleton; Richardson, Phillips, Baccus, McMenamin, Tanser; Mandron, N'Lundulu

We say: Aberdeen 2-0 St Mirren

While Aberdeen's form has significantly improved, St Mirren's has taken a turn for the worse, leaving the Dons as the clear favourites to claim all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.