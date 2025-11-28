Preview: Livingston vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 28 Nov 2025 15:11 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 17:09

Livingston will strive to snap their dismal 12-game winless run when they take on a resurgent Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The hosts are bottom of the standings with just eight points from 13 fixtures, while the visitors are eighth in the table with 14 points from 12 games.

Match preview

Livingston suffered relegation from the Scottish Premiership in 2023-24 but were able to immediately secure their return to the top division by winning the promotion playoffs last term.

However, the Lions have struggled to adapt to life back in the top flight of Scottish football, with David Martindale's side currently rooted to the bottom of the standings with just eight points from 13 fixtures.

Livingston actually made an encouraging start to their Scottish Premiership return, drawing 2-2 with Kilmarnock before beating fellow-promoted side Falkirk 3-1, but their fortunes quickly took a turn for the worse.

A 2-0 defeat to Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup second round sparked an ongoing run of 12 games without a victory for the Lions, suffering eight defeats and recording only four draws in that time.

Livingston will be eager to finally bring that run to an end on Sunday, but opponents Aberdeen are finally finding their form, meaning the hosts are expected to face a trying test.

The Dons started the campaign with just one win in their first 11 matches across all competitions - a 3-0 win against lower-league Greenock Morton in the league cup - recording eight defeats and two draws.

That included Aberdeen failing to qualify for the Europa League, losing five and drawing one of their first six league games and losing their opening Conference League game.

Their fortunes appeared to be turning as Jimmy Thelin's side finally won against Dundee on matchday seven of the Scottish Premiership, followed up with a victory over St Mirren, but they quickly fell back into losing habits with defeats to AEK Athens and Hibernian.

However, Aberdeen responded by defeating Kilmarnock 1-0 on matchday 10, and that victory has sparked a run of two wins and three draws in their last five matches.

With two wins and one draw coming in the league - including a fantastic 1-0 triumph over league-leading Hearts - the Dons have climbed up to eighth in the table with 14 points from 12 games, meaning they trail sixth-placed Falkirk by five points and with a game in hand.

Looking to extend their unbeaten run and close the gap on the top half of the table, Aberdeen will be eager for all three points against their struggling hosts.

Not only are the Dons clear favourites due to the contrast in form between the two teams, Aberdeen have also dominated this fixture in recent encounters, recording three wins and three draws since their last defeat in November 2022.

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

D L L D D L

Livingston form (all competitions):

D L L D D L

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

W W L W D W

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

L W D D W D

Team News

Livingston are anticipated to be without Adam Montgomery, Aidan Denholm, Cameron Kerr, Connor McLennan and Shane Blaney for this match due to injury issues.

Mohammad Sylla, Cristian Montano and Macaulay Tait may all also be doubts after coming off with injuries in the recent defeat to Rangers, meaning Junior Robinson, Andrew Shinnie and Ryan McGowan could start.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are dealing with the ongoing injury to Kristers Tobers, who is not expected to return to action until at least next month.

After defeating league leaders Hearts in their most recent Scottish Premiership fixture, Thelin may look to name the same starting 11 against the Lions.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; McGowan, Finlayson, Wilson; Robinson, Pittman, Susoho, Shinnie, Lawal; Yengi, May

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Devlin, Milne, Knoester; Lobban, Aouchiche, Polvara, Jensen; Keskinen, Armstrong; Lazetic

We say: Livingston 0-2 Aberdeen

Livingston are enduring a miserable run of results heading into this match, while Aberdeen are beginning to find their feet, and the visitors are undoubtedly the favourites to secure all three points.

