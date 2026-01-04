Preview: Livingston vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Jan 2026 15:04

Livingston and St Mirren, two teams at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table, will clash on Tuesday night.

The hosts are 12th in the standings with just nine points from 20 games, while the visitors are 10th with 18 points from 19 fixtures.

Match preview

Livingston secured an immediate promotion back to the Scottish Premiership following their 2023-24 relegation by winning the promotion playoffs last season.

After making an initially encouraging start to their first term back in the top flight, recording one win and one draw, Livingston have subsequently gone 18 Scottish Premiership fixtures without managing a victory.

David Martindale's side have picked up just five points in that time, having drawn five and lost 15 of those matches, leaving them with just nine points from their 20 games played.

As a result, Livingston are rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership standings and trail safety by nine points, but they will be hoping to close that gap to six points with a triumph on Tuesday.

The Lions face up against 10th-placed St Mirren, meaning a victory could be crucial to their survival hopes, as another defeat would leave them 12 points adrift from safety.

St Mirren, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from defeats to both Rangers and Motherwell, who sit third and fourth in the table respectively, and return to the form that saw them remain unbeaten in a five-game stretch.

That run, which saw St Mirren win three and draw two games, featured the Saints fantastically lifting the Scottish League Cup trophy for just the second time in their history thanks to a stunning 3-1 win against Celtic.

Alongside the two wins and two draws in the league, St Mirren were able to open a five-point lead over 11th-placed Kilmarnock and nine points over Livingston.

Stephen Robinson will be looking to increase their lead over the relegation zone and strengthen their position of safety by claiming all three points on Tuesday.

The Saints will draw confidence from their recent record in this fixture, as St Mirren have lost only one of their last 11 meetings with Livingston, alongside five wins and five draws.

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

L L L L D L

Livingston form (all competitions):

L L L L D L

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

L L D W W D

St Mirren form (all competitions):

L L D W W W

Team News

Livingston will remain without Adam Montgomery, Aidan Denholm and Shane Blaney for this match due to ongoing injury issues, while Cristian Montano may miss out after coming off injured last time out.

Jeremy Bokila is Livingston's top scorer in the Scottish Premiership with five goals, and after remaining on the bench against Hearts, the forward could come back into the starting 11 for this one.

As for St Mirren, Jonah Ayunga and Keanu Baccus both remain unavailable for selection due to injury problems.

Mikael Mandron should continue alongside Dan N'Lundulu in attack, while Conor McMenamin could also retain his place just behind the forward line.

Further back, Jayden Richardson and Declan John are likely to play from wide positions, with Killian Phillips and Alexander Gogic in the middle of the park.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Lawal, McGowan, Kabongolo, Finlayson; Pittman, Sylla, Susoho; McLennan, Yengi, Bokila

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Fraser, King, Freckleton; Richardson, Gogic, Phillips, John; McMenamin; N'Lundulu, Mandron

We say: Livingston 0-2 St Mirren

St Mirren have shown encouraging signs in recent weeks, and with Livingston enduring a miserable winless run, we are backing the away side to win this one.

