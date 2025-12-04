Preview: St Mirren vs Dundee United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Dec 2025 11:50 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 12:35

St Mirren and Dundee United will both aim to end winless runs when they come together at St Mirren Park for a Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last four matches across all competitions, while the visitors have failed to win any of their last five games.

Match preview

St Mirren have consistently finished inside the top six of the Scottish Premiership in the last three seasons, with two sixth and one fifth-placed finish, but the Saints are far from replicating that again this term.

Stephen Robinson's side have accumulated just 11 points from their opening 14 league fixtures, having recorded only two wins, five draws and suffered a miserable seven defeats.

Those results leave them 11th in the Scottish Premiership standings, although they have played a game less than several of the teams above them.

Despite their disappointing standing in the league, St Mirren actually enjoyed a rather positive start to the campaign, with only one defeat in their first six league fixtures, alongside two wins and three draws.

However, a 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock on matchday seven sparked a dismal run of eight games without a win in the league for the Saints, who have lost six and drawn only two in that time.

Despite their disastrous form, St Mirren did record a confidence-boosting point against Aberdeen last time out, with a 99th-minute equaliser from Richard King sealing a 3-3 draw, and they will aim to build on that result when they host Dundee United on Saturday.

© Imago

Dundee United are similarly enduring a period of lacklustre form, as the Tangerines are now winless in their last five matches, while they have managed only one triumph in their last nine.

While their inability to secure victories is becoming an issue, Dundee United are still proving to be a difficult side to beat, as the Tangerines have lost just four times in the league this term - the fewest losses of any side in the bottom six.

However, with Dundee United hoping to potentially replicate their superb fourth-placed finish last season, Jim Goodwin's side simply must start turning draws into victories - with only Motherwell and Rangers currently recording more draws (eight) than the Tangerines (seven).

Dundee Utd appeared to be on the verge of recording a fantastic win over the Gers during midweek as they led Rangers 2-1 going into the final seconds, only for a heartbreaking late penalty from Nedim Bajrami to deny the Tangerines yet again.

Hoping to quickly recover from that late misery and finally end their search for a triumph, Dundee United will look to extend their strong recent record against the Saints.

The Tangerines have won five of the last six meetings with St Mirren across all competitions, losing just once in that time.

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

D L L L D L

St Mirren form (all competitions):

D L L L W D

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

D D L D L W

Dundee United form (all competitions):

D D L D L W

Team News

© Imago

St Mirren are contending with the ongoing injuries to Declan John and Mark O'Hara, although both should be in contention for a return to action later this month.

Elsewhere, following a fantastic late comeback to secure a 3-3 draw against Aberdeen during midweek, Robinson could opt to name a similar starting team here.

Meanwhile, Dundee United are without Isaac Pappoe and Yevhenii Kucherenko due to injury, while Panutche Camara could be a doubt after coming with an injury worry in the draw with Rangers.

Zac Sapsford and Amar Fatah each scored in the 2-2 draw with the Gers, and both are likely to continue alongside Nikolaj Moller in attack.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Fraser, Gogic, Freckleton; Richardson, Phillips, Baccus, Taylor, Tanser; Ayunga, Mandron

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Richards; Iovu, Esselink, Keresztes; Stephenson, Sevelj, Sibbald, Ferry; Sapsford, Moller, Fatah

We say: St Mirren 1-2 Dundee United

St Mirren and Dundee United have both struggled for victories in recent weeks, but with the Tangerines boasting a formidable record in this fixture, we are backing the visitors to win this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.