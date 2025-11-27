Preview: Dundee vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 27 Nov 2025 13:01 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 13:26

Dundee and St Mirren, both struggling towards the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table, will come together on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are 11th in the standings with just nine points from 13 matches, while the visitors are ninth in the table with 10 points from 12 fixtures.

Match preview

Dundee returned to the Scottish Premiership in 2023-24 and secured a fantastic sixth-placed finish, but the Dee have failed to replicate that success in the following campaigns.

After narrowly escaping relegation last term, Dundee would have been hoping to avoid a relegation battle altogether this time around, but the Dee currently sit 11th in the standings with just nine points after 13 matches this season.

Steven Pressley, who was hired during the summer, has failed to have the desired impact for Dundee, with a record of just four wins, three draws and 10 defeats from his 17 games at the helm.

His tenure started on a negative note as Dundee suffered two defeats in their opening two Scottish League Cup group games, confirming their shock elimination at the group stage, and while they did bounce back with two wins, they failed to carry that momentum into the league.

Dundee have managed only two wins and three draws from their 13 league fixtures, suffering eight defeats in that time, while they are enduring a particularly disappointing four-game losing streak heading into Saturday's encounter.

With the pressure continuing to mount on Pressley's position, the manager will be aware that results have to quickly improve, starting with a vital clash against fellow strugglers St Mirren.

© Imago

The Saints actually made an encouraging start to the term, losing only one of their first 12 matches across all competitions in normal time, including progressing into the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup and recording two wins, three draws and just one loss in their first Scottish Premiership matches.

Their form has rapidly taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks, though, as Stephen Robinson's side have now failed to win any of their last six Scottish Premiership fixtures, suffering five defeats and managing only one draw.

St Mirren did manage to book their place in the Scottish League Cup final with a 4-1 win other Motherwell in the semi-finals midway through that lacklustre league run, but they have failed to build on that result since.

Their underwhelming league form has seen them drop down to ninth in the standings with just 10 points, only one above Dundee in the drop zone, meaning they could fall into the bottom two if they lose on Saturday.

As a result, Robinson will be eager to avoid another defeat and snap their ongoing winless run in the league with a much-needed confidence boosting victory.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

L W L L L L

Dundee form (all competitions):

L W L L L L

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

L L L D L L

St Mirren form (all competitions):

L L D W L L

Team News

© Imago

Imari Samuels is a potential doubt for the hosts after being forced off just 19 minutes into their defeat to Hibernian last weekend, meaning Ryan Astley may take his place in the starting team.

Dundee have particularly struggled for goals in recent matches, failing to score in any of their last three outings, and Pressley could look to make changes in an attempt to find their scoring form in this one.

As for St Mirren, Mark O'Hara is unlikely to feature on Saturday due to a foot injury, although his return to action is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Despite suffering yet another defeat last weekend, an encouraging performance in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Celtic may lead Robinson to name a similar side in this one.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Graham, Robertson, Astley; Wright, Digby, Hamilton, Dhanda; Yogane, Murray, Reilly

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Fraser, Gogic, Freckleton; Richardson, Phillips, Baccus, McMenamin, John; Mandron, N'Lundulu

We say: Dundee 0-2 St Mirren

The Saints showed encouraging signs in their narrow defeat to Celtic last weekend, and with Dundee's ongoing struggles in front of goal and at the back, we expect St Mirren to seal the win here.

