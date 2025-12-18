Preview: Besiktas vs Caykur Rizespor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 18 Dec 2025 20:26

Besiktas welcome Caykur Rizespor to Tupras Stadium on Saturday evening aiming to extend their unbeaten run and strengthen their push for a top-four finish before the Turkish Super Lig breaks for the winter.

The Black Eagles are unbeaten in their last five league matches (2W, 3D) and sit within three points of fourth-placed Goztepe heading into their final fixture of the first half of the season.

Match preview

There are clear signs of progress under Sergen Yalcin, though Besiktas are aware that further improvement is required if they are to mount a genuine title challenge later in the campaign.

For now, the immediate objective is a top-four position, and Yalcin’s side will take encouragement from a spirited 3-3 draw away at title contenders Trabzonspor last weekend, despite playing the majority of the match with ten men.

It was a contest that left a lingering sense of frustration for Besiktas who raced into a 2-0 lead inside 22 minutes, and although Trabzonspor pulled one back shortly afterwards, the visitors restored their two-goal cushion just past the half-hour mark.

The turning point arrived in the 38th minute when El Bilal Toure saw his yellow card upgraded to a red following a VAR review for a foul on Ozan Tufan – from that moment, Besiktas struggled to retain control, eventually surrendering their advantage as Trabzonspor drew level in the 84th minute.

That result followed another draw in the previous round, a 2-2 stalemate at home to Gaziantep, leaving Besiktas without a win in their last two league outings.

While the unbeaten run continues, their recent home form remains a concern – the Black Eagles have failed to win any of their last four league matches at Tupras Stadium (2D, 2L), and their recent record against Rizespor offers little reassurance, having gone winless in the last two meetings between the sides.

© Imago

Rizespor claimed a 2-1 victory the last time these teams met, also at Tupras Stadium, and that result will give the visitors belief that another positive outcome is possible.

Confidence is also growing within the Rizespor camp under new manager Recep Ucar – since taking charge, he has overseen a 1-1 draw away at Konyaspor, followed by league victories over Eyupspor and a commanding 5-2 Turkish Cup win against Gaziantep.

Those results have helped Rizespor collect four points from a possible six in the league under Ucar, moving them four points clear of the relegation zone and easing pressure ahead of the winter break.

Further optimism comes from their away form, with the Black Sea outfit unbeaten in their last six matches on the road across all competitions (3W, 3D) – however, it is worth noting that their last three league away fixtures have all ended in draws.

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Besiktas remain without Rafa Silva, who has missed the last six matches with a hip problem, Jota Silva continues to recover from a knee injury, while Cengiz Under, Mustafa Erhan Hekimoglu and Jonas Svensson are also sidelined.

The Black Eagles have additionally been affected by international duty, with Wilfred Ndidi and El Bilal Toure away at the Africa Cup of Nations, the latter also suspended following his recent red card.

Rizespor are likewise impacted by the tournament, with first-choice goalkeeper Yahia Fofana called up by Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Efe Dogan is serving a 45-day ban related to the betting scandal, while Furkan Orak remains suspended for three months.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Destanolglu; Sazdagi, Gabriel, Topcu, Yilmaz; Ucan, Kokcu; Rashica, Cerny, Sahin; Abraham

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Canpolat; Pala, Akaydin, Sagnan, Hojer; Laci, Antalyali; Augusto, Olawoyin, Rak-Sakyi; Sowe

We say: Besiktas 1-1 Caykur Rizespor

Both teams arrive on unbeaten runs, adding intrigue to this encounter – with Besiktas struggling to assert themselves at home and Rizespor proving resilient on their travels, this evenly matched contest looks set to finish all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.