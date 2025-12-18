Preview: NAC Breda vs Telstar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 18 Dec 2025 20:20

Two struggling sides face off in the Eredivisie on Saturday as NAC Breda host SC Telstar at the Rat Verlegh Stadium in a crucial clash in the battle for survival.

The Yellow Army finally earned their first point in over a month with a hard-fought draw against FC Utrecht last weekend, while the visitors will be aiming to turn their recent run of stalemates into a much-needed victory.

Match preview

NAC Breda head into Saturday’s Eredivisie fixture at the Rat Verlegh Stadion sitting 17th in the table with 13 points from 16 matches, having recorded three wins, four draws and nine defeats with a goal difference of minus nine.

In their last six competitive league matches, NAC drew 1-1 at home to FC Utrecht last weekend after four successive defeats, including three 1-0 losses to Sparta Rotterdam, Excelsior and PSV, which followed a 2-1 defeat at Volendam, with their only victory in that run coming against Go Ahead Eagles (1-0) on November 1.

Across that sequence, NAC struggled for attacking output while repeatedly conceding decisive goals by fine margins, a trend that has kept them anchored in the relegation zone.

Carl Hoefkens’s side have taken just one point from their last five matches, underlining a recurring inability to turn competitive performances into positive results.

Historically, NAC Breda hold the upper hand in this fixture, winning eight of their 14 last senior meetings against Telstar.

This is also the first-ever meeting between the two sides in the Eredivisie in the 21st century, with their last meeting being in the Eerste Divisie in February 2024.

© Imago

Telstar travel to Breda bottom of the Eredivisie standings with 12 points from 16 matches, having won twice, drawn six times and lost eight while posting a goal difference of minus eight.

Their last six league outings show a winless but resilient run, featuring draws against NEC Nijmegen, Heracles Almelo, FC Utrecht, Twente and Excelsior, alongside a narrow 2-1 defeat to Feyenoord.

Although Anthony Correia’s side have avoided heavy defeats in recent weeks, their continued failure to convert draws into wins has limited their ability to escape the bottom position.

Defensive organisation has been a relative strength for Velsen-Zuid-based club, but their attacking output remains one of the weakest in the division.

Away from home, Telstar have focused on compact setups and game management, often prioritising damage limitation over attacking risk.

Against this opponent, the White Lions have struggled historically, especially away from home - they have not beaten NAC Breda in league action on their hosts' turf for 40 years.

NAC Breda Eredivisie form:

WLLLLD

Telstar Eredivisie form:

DDDLDD

Telstar form (all competitions):

DDLDDW

Team News

© Imago / ANP

Hoefkens is expected to retain the same starting line-up that halted a four-match losing streak with a hard-fought draw against FC Utrecht last weekend.

Leo Greiml has not featured since scoring in the 3-3 draw with Heerenveen in October, while Fredrik Oldrup Jensen and Jayden Candelaria remain doubts for Saturday’s fixture.

Top scorer Sydney van Hooijdonk has not started a match since the defeat at Excelsior and will be hoping to add to his five goals for the season if called upon.

Telstar arrive in Breda boosted by a 4-1 KNVB Beker victory on Tuesday and will be aiming to translate recent draws into three points in a key relegation encounter.

Correia is likely to stick with the same tactical setup that delivered cup success and has shown consistency in his selections, losing just once in the last eight matches across all competitions.

Telstar travel with a full squad available, with Ronald Koeman Jr. set to continue in goal behind an unchanged back three, Jeff Hardeveld providing width on the left, and Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp and Patrick Brouwer supporting Soufiane Hetli in attack.

NAC Breda possible starting lineup:

Bielica; Kemper, Hillen, Odoi, Valerius; Balard, Sowah, Leemans; Paula, Talvitie, Van Hooijdonk

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman; Nwankwo, Offerhaus, Bakker, Noslin, Hardeveld; Owusu, Rossen, Kamp, Brouwer; Hetli

We say: NAC Breda 1-1 Telstar

With both sides desperate for points, caution is likely to prevail as neither will want to give a direct relegation rival the upper hand, potentially setting the stage for another draw after last season’s stalemate in the second division.

