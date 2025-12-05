Preview: Sparta Rotterdam vs. NAC Breda - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Brown | 05 Dec 2025 23:10 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 23:10

Winless in four Eredivisie games, Sparta Rotterdam host second-bottom NAC Breda at Sparta Stadion in Sunday’s gameweek 15 action.

Despite their standing in 12th, Sparta are far from out of danger and sit four points above the playoff spot and five ahead of this weekend’s visitors, underlining the importance of creating separation with a win.

Match preview

Having held Fortuna Sittard 1-1 after the November international break, Sparta supporters may have been forgiven for thinking they had snapped the rot.

However, they were handed another defeat last time out in Nijmegen, where they lost 3-1, their seventh loss in 2025-26.

Further disappointing for the Rotterdam-based outfit is how the ongoing run follows a four-match unbeaten spell across all competitions (three wins), but they now sit 12th in the table and second-bottom in the form table with four points accumulated from a possible 15, scoring just three times and conceding six.

Maurice Steijn’s team’s prospects entering Sunday do not appear encouraging, given their home results this term: two wins, two draws and three defeats, accumulating only eight points on their turf — only promoted Telstar (six) have claimed fewer points.

They head into this round winless in the previous two contests against their Breda-based visitors, losing last season’s corresponding fixture 2-0 in December 2024, Parel van het Zuiden’s most recent away victory.

NAC would take a similar outcome with both hands if it were offered to them, as it would end their ongoing three-match losing run in the league and year-long away disappointments.

Carl Hoefkens’s team sit second-bottom in the league this term, two points above cellar-dwelling Telstar on 10 points after 14 rounds.

Only Heracles in 16th have lost more games than NAC’s eight, while only promoted Telstar (two) have won fewer than the 17th-placed side’s three, underscoring their problems in securing wins this term.

Having ended 15th last season, perhaps this campaign’s challenges were foreseen, yet fans in Breda will hope for a turnaround to avoid losing their top-flight status.

Correcting their dismal away form would be a good start; they are one of two teams without a win on their travels all season, losing five of seven matches on the road and claiming a joint-low two points along with promoted FC Volendam.

With 10 points secured on their turf, it magnifies where NAC’s issues are ahead of this weekend’s trip to Rotterdam, where they hope to find their first victory on the road since last December’s win against Sunday’s hosts.

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

W

W

L

L

D

L

Sparta Rotterdam form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

D

L

NAC Breda Eredivisie form:

D

D

W

L

L

L

NAC Breda form (all competitions):

D

L

W

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / ANP

While Mitchell van Bergen will be assessed, Bruno Martins Indi (muscle injury) and Sayfallah Ltaief are sidelined for Sparta.

Only four players have scored more than Tobias Lauritsen’s seven goals and the forward hopes to add to his tally on Sunday.

Four of Lauritsen’s league goals have come on home soil, and he aims to continue his admirable performances in Rotterdam at the expense of NAC.

The Breda-based team have several enforced absentees: Jayden Candelaria, Leo Greiml, Fredrik Oldrup Jensen, Enes Mahmutovic and Daan van Reeuwijk are all absent for the visitors.

Only two of Sydney van Hooijdonk’s five goals have been away from home, but the 25-year-old has not scored in almost two months, firing blanks in two away league games in that period.

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Sambo, Young, Quintero, Van Aanholt; Baas, Kitolano; Santos, Duijvestijn, Mito; Lauritsen

NAC Breda possible starting lineup:

Bielica; Lucassen, Valerius, Odoi, Hillen, Kemper; Nassoh, Balard, Sowah; Brym, Van Hooijdonk

We say: Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 NAC Breda

Given Lauritsen’s scoring threat and NAC’s abysmal, winless away record this season, the Rotterdam-based hosts are favoured to get the better of the Breda-based club, who do not travel well.

While both sides are struggling, Sparta will back themselves to edge the contest for only their third home victory in the top flight this term.

