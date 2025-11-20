Preview:Sparta vs Sittard - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between Sparta Rotterdam and Fortuna Sittard, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two sides level on points in the Eredivisie mid-table square off on Saturday as Sparta Rotterdam play host to Fortuna Sittard at the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel.

Both sides picked up contrasting results last time out, with De Kasteelheren suffering a narrow defeat against PEC Zwolle while Fortuna Sittard secured a comfortable home victory over Heerenveen.

Match preview

In what has been a recurring theme this season, Sparta Rotterdam were guilty of a lack of cutting edge in front of goal last time out when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against PEC Zwolle at the MAC3PARK stadion just before the international break.

In-form striker Kaj de Rooij continued his red-hot form as he netted his fourth goal in three matches shortly after the half-hour mark to fire Zwolle to their first win in 10 league outings since August 15.

This followed an identical 1-0 defeat at the hands of AZ Alkmaar at the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel on November 2, a result which saw their five-game unbeaten run, including three consecutive victories in all competitions, come to an end.

Maurice Steijn’s men have lost six of their 12 Eredivisie matches so far while claiming five wins and one draw to collect 16 points and sit 11th in the league table, level on points with Twente, Go Ahead Eagles and this weekend’s visitors in 10th place.

Central to De Kasteelheren’s struggles this season have been their lack of firepower at the attacking end of the pitch, where they netted the division’s joint second-fewest number of goals so far (14) — only Excelsior (11) have scored fewer.

Sparta Rotterdam will be backing themselves to find their feet this weekend, as they welcome an opposing side who have lost each of their last four Eredivisie away games and have managed just one win on the road since the start of March.

Fortuna Sittard have had an identical run of results this season when compared to this weekend’s hosts, but they will journey to the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel in high spirits, having secured a 2-0 victory over Heerenveen just before the international break on November 8.

Following a goalless first half at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion, the home side upped the ante after the break, with Paul Gladon and Mohamed Ihattaren scoring in a six-minute spell to hand Heerenveen their first defeat in nine matches since September 13.

This was a much-needed result for Danny Buijs’s men, who had lost each of their previous three league matches, suffering defeats against Excelsior, Groningen and PSV Eindhoven while conceding eight goals and scoring three across the three games.

While victory could see Fortuna move level on points with fifth-placed Utrecht this weekend, they are up against an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last six meetings, losing four and claiming two draws since a 3-0 victory in April 2022.

Team News

Sparta Rotterdam will have to cope without the services of Venezuelan international Teo Quintero, who is currently suspended after picking up a red card against PEC Zwolle last time out.

In his absence, veteran defender Patrick van Aanholt should come into the fold, forming the back four with Shurandy Sambo, Marvin Young and Bruno Martins Indi.

Barring any late fitness concerns, Rotterdam head into this weekend’s tie with a clean bill of health, giving Steijn the luxury of a relatively full strength squad to select from.

Fortuna Sittard are dealing with a number of injury concerns, as the Dutch trio of Alen Halilovic (ankle), Daley Sinkgraven (knee) and Syb van Ottele (muscle) are out of contention for Saturday’s game.

Ramazan Bayram continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines since suffering a knee injury back in February, and the 21-year-old goalkeeper is also ruled out for Buijs's side.

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Sambo, Young, Martins Indi, Van Aanholt; De Guzman, Kitolano; Van Bergen, Duijvestijn, Oufkir; Lauritsen

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Pinto, Adewoye, Marquez, Dahlhaus; Brittijn, Fosso, Lonwijk; Ihattaren, Aiko, Limnios

We say: Sparta Rotterdam 2-1 Fortuna Sittard

While Fortuna Sittard will be aiming to continue from where they dropped off against Heerenveen and secure their first win over Sparta Rotterdam since April 2022, they will need to be at their best at the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel, given their struggles on the road this season.

Steijn’s men have also struggled for consistency this season, but with just one defeat in their last five home matches across all competitions, they are the favourites on paper and we fancy them to come away with the desired result.

