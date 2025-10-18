Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between Groningen and Sparta Rotterdam, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Groningen and Sparta Rotterdam are separated by six places in the Eredivisie table heading into Sunday's gameweek nine match at Euroborg.

The Rotterdam visitors may be placed lower than the FC, but the precedent favours the away side, whose only defeat in the past seven matches was in last season's corresponding fixture.

Match preview

Groningen’s results in 2025-26 have been clearly distinct: five wins and three defeats, with no drawn games for Dick Lukkien’s team.

Four of the FC’s wins have come at Euroborg, where only top-of-the-table Feyenoord have managed to get the better of the Pride of the North, beating the fifth-placed side 1-0 last month.

That goal conceded to the league-leading club was De FC’s second let in in front of their fans, where they have found the back of the net eight times in wins over Heerenveen (2-1), Heracles (4-0) and Telstar (2-0).

Having been defeated in their most recent home game, Groningen now seek to return to winning ways against another Rotterdam outfit, keen to record their fifth win overall in six matches.

Despite losing four of the previous five meetings against Sparta and five of seven, the hosts’ strong form at Euroborg bodes well for a second victory in this fixture in the past five years.

Sparta, on the other hand, have claimed three wins and played out a draw from eight before the international break, placing them 11th in the table.

Two of those triumphs, though, came in the first three rounds, defeating Utrecht (2-1) and Go Ahead Eagles (3-0) after a 6-1 beatdown by PSV Eindhoven on the opening weekend.

Despite another heavy 4-0 defeat to Feyenoord in the Rotterdam derby, Maurice Steijn’s team beat SBV Excelsior 1-0 to record a second away victory, meaning six of their 10 points have been on their travels.

Failure to win in three games entering this weekend, though, diminishes any immediate hope of halting that run, especially given their leaky defensive structure.

Conceding five in the 5-1 loss at Twente, three in the 3-0 loss at Heracles and three in an admittedly commendable 3-3 draw with Ajax magnifies De Kasteelheren’s defensive trouble, with no other team letting in more than their 22 in the entire top flight.

Team News

While Marco Rente is doubtful for this weekend, the Groningen right-back is expected to be available for Sunday's fixture; however, Noam Emeran's hamstring injury should rule him out this weekend.

Lukkien has a decision to make at centre-forward, with Thom van Bergen and five-goal man Brynjolfur Darri Willumsson competing for the central striking role.

Younes Taha has either scored or assisted three goals in the past five games, making the attacking midfielder an undeniable weapon in advanced areas.

Tygo Land should return to the FC squad after serving a one-match suspension for receiving two bookings in the loss to Feyenoord, though the teenager was unlikely to start in gameweek nine.

As for Sparta, a knee is likely to keep Shunsuke Mito out of action for Sunday's fixture, though they ostensibly have no other injury issue.

Tobias Lauritsen has scored four goals this term; only Ayase Ueda (eight), Wout Weghorst (five) and Willumsson (five) have scored more, highlighting the Sparta forward's importance.

Patrick van Aanholt has recorded three assists this term, and the veteran left-back will hope to be reinstated to the XI after being an unused substitute in the past two matches.

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Rente, Blokziji, Janse, Peersman; De Jonge, Resink; Werff, Taha, Schreuders; Willumsson

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Sambo, Young, Indi, Leon; Baas, Kitolano; Van Bergen, Clement, Oufkir; Lauritsen

We say: Groningen 3-1 Sparta Rotterdam

While Sparta have dominated this matchup in the last five years and have accumulated 60% of this season's 10 points away from home, they remain prone to conceding goals.

As a result, Groningen are expected to secure their fourth league victory at Euroborg this term, continuing their fine form in front of their supporters by punishing the league’s most porous defence.

