Preview: Groningen vs PSV Eindhoven - prediction, team news, lineups

Table-toppers PSV Eindhoven travel to Groningen in the Eredivisie on Sunday with a view to extending their comprehensive lead at the top of the Dutch top flight.

It is a matter of when rather than if they seal the title, with second-placed Feyenoord trailing them by a whopping 17 points, but while the process of engraving their name into the prestigious silver plate is yet to get underway, a win away at Euroborg Stadium would take them one step closer to a third consecutive league triumph.

Match preview

Nevertheless, Groningen are no easy touch; the eighth-placed hosts have enjoyed a solid campaign thus far, boasting the third-best defensive record in the Eredivisie, having conceded just 26 goals this term, with only PSV (25) and FC Twente (24) shipping fewer.

Trots van het Noorden have won just once in their last five league outings, falling to defeat in their last two games, having succumbed to Fortuna Sittard 2-1, surrendering an early lead in the process, before an insipid display in a 2-0 loss to a resurgent Sparta Rotterdam.

While their rigidity at the back has seen goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen record the second-most clean sheets (seven) in the league this term, their offensive output has been left wanting, with their goalscoring inspiration coming via defensive midfielder Stije Resink, who has netted four goals and five assists in the league.

However, since the Dutch midfielder was withdrawn early against Sittard due to injury, Groningen have failed to score in over 120 minutes of football, and will be hoping his absence doesn’t continue to prove detrimental to their form.

Meanwhile, Peter Bosz’s side are running amok in the land of the wooden clog; their dominance this season has been a microcosm of the last few years at the Philips Stadion.

On their travels, PSV are yet to drop points in the league this season, with a perfect record of 10 victories from 10 games, scoring 28 and conceding just nine – the best record in the Eredivisie by some distance.

While their European ambitions ended on a bum note against Bayern Munich, the Rood-witten have responded emphatically with back-to-back victories, including a humbling 3-0 demolition of Robin van Persie’s Feyenoord.

In midweek, the reigning champions progressed to the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup, easing past Heerenveen in a 4-1 victory, and while Groningen fared better in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign in a 4-2 defeat against PSV, Bosz’s side have shown no signs of letting up in recent weeks.

Groningen Eredivisie form:

WDDWLL

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

WWWWDW

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

WLDLWW

Team News

Mats Seuntjens is currently out with a groin problem and joins Tika de Jonge as part of the list of Groningen players unavailable for selection.

Resink is also ruled out for the home side as he is still recovering from injury, although a stroke of fortune meant that he served a one-match suspension whilst injured last time out.

PSV are facing a number of injury setbacks as well, with Ricardo Pepi sidelined due to a fractured forearm, Myron Boadu dealing with a muscle issue, Alassane Plea out with a knee injury, Nick Olij nursing a groin problem, and Ruben van Bommel continuing his long-term recovery from a knee injury.

Although Ivan Perisic has attracted significant transfer attention, the ex-Tottenham winger has stayed at Eindhoven, and manager Bosz is expected to name another strong lineup, with the forward included.

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Peersman, Janse, Blokzijl, Rente; Schreuders, Land; Taha, Van Bergen, Van der Werff; Willumsson

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Schouten, Obispo, Junior; Veerman, Wanner, Saibari; Perisic, Bajraktarevic, Til

We say: Groningen 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

The league leaders enter this meeting as strong favourites to come away with three points. Their flawless record away from home, combined with their clinical displays in front of goal make it almost impossible to envisage anything other than a convincing victory here.

