Preview: Heerenveen vs Groningen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 16 Jan 2026 13:48

Heerenveen host FC Groningen on Sunday in the latest instalment of the fiercely contested Derby of the North, with both sides firmly in the hunt for European qualification.

With just four points separating ninth-placed Heerenveen and sixth-placed Groningen, this clash carries added significance beyond local bragging rights.

Match preview

Heerenveen are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and secured their place in the KNVB Beker quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Eerste Divisie side, RKC Waalwijk, on Thursday.

Robin Veldman’s side showed resilience in the league last weekend, mounting a late comeback to draw with Feyenoord thanks to an 87th-minute equaliser from Amourricho van Axel Dongen, having initially trailed 2-0.

Heerenveen have got the better of Sunday's visitors in four of the last six encounters between the sides, and have historically dominated the fixture with 23 wins to Groningen's 12.

Dylan Vente and Jacob Trenskow have scored six goals apiece this season, with Trenskow netting a brace in midweek, and the pair will again be integral to De Superfriezen’s attacking hopes.

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Groningen sit sixth in the table and remain firmly in contention for European qualification despite being held to a frustrating goalless draw by bottom side NAC Breda last time out.

Dick Lukkien’s side boast the joint-best defensive record in the Eredivisie, although their solid back line has come at the cost of attacking output.

Trots van het Noorden have scored the second-fewest goals among the league’s top-half sides, but are unbeaten in their last four league matches.

The visitors will draw confidence from recent head-to-heads, having won the last two meetings, including a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture at Euroborg earlier this season.

Heerenveen Eredivisie form:

WLLWWD

Heerenveen form (all competitions):

LWWWDW

Groningen Eredivisie form:

DLWWDD

Team News

© Iconsport

Heerenveen will be forced to cope without Bernt Klaverboer, who is sidelined with a head injury, and Levi Smans, who continues his recovery from a knee problem.

Much of the offensive responsibility will fall on Trenskow, Vente and Luuk Brouwers, with the trio having contributed 23 of the club’s 25 Eredivisie goals so far this season.

For Groningen, Stije Resink and Dies Janse will have to keep their discipline if they are to avoid a one-match suspension after accruing four yellow cards apiece.

Brynjolfur Willumsson will be keen to carry confidence forward after ending a 13-game goal drought against Volendam.

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Braude, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis; Linday, Van Overeem; Trenskow, Brouwers, Meerveld; Vente

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Mercera, Blokzijl, Janse, Peersman; Resink, De Jonge; Schreuders, Van Bergen, Taha; Willumsson

We say: Heerenveen 2-1 Groningen

With both sides in good form and plenty riding on this Derby of the North, a tight and hard-fought contest looks likely. However, Heerenveen’s recent momentum and home advantage could prove decisive, with the hosts narrowly fancied to edge out Groningen and avenge their earlier defeat.

