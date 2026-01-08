Preview: Groningen vs NAC Breda - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 08 Jan 2026 15:37

Groningen welcome bottom-placed NAC Breda to Euroborg Stadium on Saturday as the Eredivisie returns after the winter break with a clash between a side chasing European qualification and one fighting to maintain their top-flight status.

With a sizeable gap separating the teams in the table, the hosts will see this as a prime opportunity to strengthen their position in the top five.

Match preview

Dick Lukkien’s side currently sit fifth in the Dutch top flight and are beginning to look upwards rather than over their shoulders, sitting just two points adrift of the top four, while also remaining within eight points of second-placed Feyenoord.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league matches, recording two victories and a draw.

They were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Go Ahead Eagles last time out after initially falling behind, showing resilience to recover a point.

Although their forward line has not always been prolific, defensive midfielder Stije Resink has contributed nine goal involvements to fuel Groningen’s European ambitions.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

NAC prop up the Eredivisie table and arrive at Euroborg in search of a much-needed turnaround after a dismal first half of the season.

The visitors are winless in their last six matches, with their most recent victory coming back in early November.

Carl Hoefkens’ side have been profligate in front of goal, scoring just 16 times – the lowest tally in the division.

NAC are just one point behind Heracles and FC Volendam above them, but they face a stern test against a Groningen side unbeaten in the last four meetings between the sides, including a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in October.

Groningen Eredivisie form:

DLDLWW

NAC Breda form (all competitions):

LLLLDL

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Both Stije Resink and Dies Janse find themselves walking a disciplinary tightrope, having picked up four yellow cards each and now just one booking away from a one-match suspension.

After finally ending a 13-game goal drought in all competitions against Volendam, Brynjolfur Willumsson will be eager to build on that momentum alongside midfielder Tika de Jonge, who netted last time out.

NAC boss Hoefkens is likely to stick with the same XI that snapped a four-game losing run with a battling draw against FC Utrecht, followed by a narrow defeat to Telstar.

Leo Greiml has not featured since scoring in October’s 3-3 draw with Heerenveen, while Fredrik Oldrup Jensen and Jayden Candelaria remain fitness doubs.

Cherrion Laverius, meanwhile, must tread carefully as he sits one yellow card away from suspension.

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Mercera, Blokzijl, Janse, Peersman; Resink, De Jonge; Schreuders, Van Bergen, Taha; Willumsson

NAC Breda possible starting lineup:

Bielica; Kemper, Hillen, Odoi, Valerius; Balard, Sowah, Leemans; Paula, Talvitie, Van Hooijdonk

We say: Groningen 2-0 NAC Breda

Groningen look well placed to claim another home win given their upward momentum and NAC’s poor form at the foot of the table. Unless the visitors can find a rare spark in attack, Lukkien’s side should have the edge and are expected to come through this one comfortably.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.