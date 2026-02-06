Viktor Gyokeres could hold the key as Arsenal aim to break Chelsea record in Sunderland clash

By Ben Knapton | 06 Feb 2026 16:49

Arsenal could set a new Premier League unbeaten record and leave Chelsea in their wake when they take on Sunderland in Saturday's showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's men have some wrongs to right from their earlier meeting with the Black Cats this term, having been agonisingly pegged back in the dying embers to draw 2-2 with Regis Le Bris's men at the Stadium of Light.

The Gunners are riding high on the back of two statement wins, though, firstly thumping Leeds United 4-0 before edging out Chelsea 1-0 to earn their ticket to the EFL Cup final.

The Blues were stunted by Arsenal's solid defence at the Emirates Stadium, and the ground has unsurprisingly proven to be a notoriously tricky place for newly-promoted teams to perform in recent years.

Indeed, the current Premier League leaders have gone an astonishing 43 games unbeaten against promoted sides in top-flight matches at the Emirates, earning 38 wins and five draws in that time.

Arsenal vs. Sunderland: Gunners seeking unbeaten record in Premier League clash

Should Arsenal also avoid defeat on Saturday, they will set a new outright record for the longest Premier League home run against unbeaten clubs with an unrivalled 44 matches.

The Gunners currently share their record of 43 matches unbeaten with Chelsea, who did not lose a Premier League game to a newly-promoted club at Stamford Bridge for 14 years from 2001 to 2015.

The Blues' streak ended in a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth in December 2015, but Arsenal have not been sunk by a promoted team on home turf in the Premier League since November 2010 - a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

As well as writing a new chapter of English football history, a win for Arsenal on Saturday would temporarily take them nine points clear of closest rivals Manchester City in the Premier League table before the Citizens' high-profile showdown with Manchester City on Sunday.

Why Viktor Gyokeres could be key to Arsenal's chances against Sunderland

Not for the first and certainly not for the last time this season, Arteta may have a three-way attacking dilemma on his hands, as Kai Havertz, Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus vie for starts.

The former has almost certainly played his way into the first XI after his late goal in midweek, but he may be utilised in a deeper role, as Martin Odegaard remains a doubt with a knock.

As a result, Gyokeres and Jesus will likely engage in a two-horse battle for the striker's spot, and the former has a decent argument for winning that battle with the Brazilian.

Gyokeres has only netted an underwhelming six goals in the 2025-26 Premier League, but four of those have come against promoted sides - three vs. Leeds and one against Burnley.

Furthermore, the Swede's four goals in those games have come from just six attempts - a conversion rate of 67% - whereas he has bagged just two goals from 29 shots (7%) against sides to have played in the Premier League last season.