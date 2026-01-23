Preview: Groningen vs Fortuna Sittard - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 23 Jan 2026 23:08 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 09:26

Fresh off their first win of 2026, Eredivisie European hopefuls Groningen host Fortuna Sittard at Euroborg on Sunday afternoon.

Having claimed a 2-1 victory in October's reverse fixture, the hosts will be aiming to complete a first league double over their visitors since the 2020-21 season.

Finishing 13th on their return to the Dutch top flight last time out, Groningen were the best-performing newly-promoted team and have since gone from strength to strength in the current campaign.

Dick Lukkien's men won six of their first 10 matches, though a wobble between late October and early December, when they went six games without a victory, threatened to derail their fine start before a 2-0 triumph over SBV Excelsior saw them return to winning ways.

This sparked a five-game unbeaten league run, with Groningen earning 11 of 15 possible points, the third-most in the league behind PSV (15) and Sparta Rotterdam (12).

Now fifth in the Eredivisie table, Groningen are poised for a potential return to European football after a 10-year absence.

Central to this has been a watertight defensive unit that has conceded just 22 goals and kept seven clean sheets; both league-bests.

Groningen have reason to be confident this weekend, given their recent record against Sunday's opponents—three wins from the most recent four matches.

Nevertheless, a poor home record lately of just one victory from the last six league outings leaves room for doubt.

Off the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw against Go Ahead Eagles in their first assignment of the year, Fortuna Sittard put on another spirited display against PSV, albeit in defeat this time around.

Consequently, Danny Buijs's men have now managed one win from their last eight matches across all competitions since a 2-0 triumph over Heerenveen at the start of November.

In that span, the Fortunezen have failed to keep a clean sheet and could really do with taking a leaf out of Groningen's book, having now conceded the fifth-most goals of any Eredivisie side this term.

Sitting six points clear of the drop zone, Fortuna have seen their distance from the relegation zone gradually shrink in recent weeks, and they will need to get their house in order sooner rather than later to avoid being sucked into a battle for survival.

While only PSV, Ajax and Feyenoord have picked up more points in home matches than this weekend's visitors, their record on the road leaves a lot to be desired, with no wins in any of their last seven league affairs on rival turf.

Groningen Eredivisie form:

L

W

W

D

D

W

Groningen form (all competitions):

W

W

D

L

D

W

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

D

L

L

W

D

L

Fortuna Sittard form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

D

L

Team News

Mats Seuntjens is currently dealing with a groin injury that has kept him out of Groningen's last two matches, though the forward is nearing a return.

First-choice goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen was hauled off with an ankle problem against Heerenveen, making his involvement on Sunday uncertain.

Should Vaessen be deemed unfit to participate, Hidde Jurjus is likely to be handed the nod between the sticks for what would be a fourth start of the season.

Fortuna Sittard duo Ramazan Bayram and Daley Sinkgraven are both nursing knee problems, ruling them out of contention.

Mohamed Ihattaren is also unavailable for the visitors due to a groin problem, and the Moroccan's absence will be a big blow, having assisted a team-high six goals.

Meanwhile, Justin Lonwijk and Lukan Tunjic are both closing in on their respective comebacks from injury, but this weekend's clash is expected to come too soon for them.

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Jurjus; Rente, Blokzijl, Janse, Peersman; Resink, De Jonge; Schreuders, Ven Bergen, Taha; Willumsson

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Adewoye, Marquez, Van Ottele, Pinto; Brittijn, Michut; Peterson, Duijvestijn, Limnios; Sierhuis

We say: Groningen 2-1 Fortuna Sittard

Although Fortuna are seven places below Groningen in the standings, they have scored more league goals this term, and we expect them to register again this weekend.

However, Groningen come into the clash with momentum on their side, which should get them over the line in a close contest.

