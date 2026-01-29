Preview: Sparta Rotterdam vs Groningen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 29 Jan 2026 22:26 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 22:40

A resurgent Sparta Rotterdam outfit will aim for their sixth win in seven matches across all competitions as they welcome Groningen to Het Kasteel on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Groningen travel this weekend looking to halt a poor run of just one win from their last five matches either side of the new year.

Match preview

Back in action after their thrilling 4-3 Rotterdam derby win over Feyenoord, Sparta needed just one goal to edge past FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday.

Shunsuke Mito was on target for the second consecutive game to seal the win for Maurice Steijn’s men, lifting them to sixth in the Eredivisie table—three points above their upcoming opponents.

Only leaders PSV Eindhoven (13) have picked up more points over the last five gameweeks than De Rood-Witte Gladiatoren (12), who have reinvigorated their push for continental football with recent exploits.

Sparta are on their longest Eredivisie winning streak since January 1994 and will fancy their chances against Groningen, having already beaten them in both league and cup this season.

Saturday's clash kicks off a run of four straight matches against teams ranked fourth to ninth, giving this weekend's hosts an opportunity to put themselves in the driving seat in the race for Europe.

© Imago

After going just under four hours of competitive action without conceding a goal, Groningen were breached twice in the first half en route to a 2-1 defeat against Fortuna Sittard last time out.

This marked their first loss in a game they opened the scoring in this season, continuing a downward spiral for Dick Lukkien's men.

Since picking up maximum points from their opening two matches in December, Trots van het Noorden have managed just five points from four league outings and have consequently slipped to seventh in the standings.

Groningen have yet to lose back-to-back matches since the turn of the campaign and will be eager to keep that streak alive on Saturday. However, they face a tough task, having lost on each of their last three visits to Het Kasteel.

On a brighter note, this weekend’s visitors are unbeaten in their last three away games—keeping two clean sheets—a stark contrast to their previous four trips, which saw them lose all four and ship 15 goals.

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

W

L

W

W

W

W

Sparta Rotterdam form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

W

Groningen Eredivisie form:

W

W

D

D

W

L

Groningen form (all competitions):

W

D

L

D

W

L

Team News

© Imago

Sparta Rotterdam's Vito van Crooij has missed three straight matches with a knee problem and is ruled out this weekend as well.

With five direct goal contributions (three goals and two assists) in his last seven matches, Tobias Lauritsen is one to keep an eye on here.

Mats Seuntjens is nursing a groin injury and is one of three Groningen players sidelined alongside Tika de Jonge and Robin Kelder.

Twenty-two-year-old Stije Resink is unavailable for the away side as he serves a one-game suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Sambo, Young, Martins Indi, Quintero; Baas, Kitolano; Van Bergen, Santos, Mito; Lauritsen

Groningen possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Peersman, Janse, Blokzijl, Rente; Schreuders, Land; Taha, Van Bergen, Van der Werff; Willumsson

We say: Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 Groningen

With just one point separating the sides in the table, there is little to choose between them over the course of the campaign, but Sparta will feel they have the edge given their current form.

Nonetheless, we are backing a share of the spoils with honours even at the end of the 90 minutes.

