Preview:Sparta vs Telstar - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between Sparta Rotterdam and Telstar, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A chance to continue their recent surge up the Eredivisie standings lies in wait for Sparta Rotterdam when they welcome Telstar to the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel on Saturday.

The hosts have picked up four points from an available six since the turn of the month, but their visitors are still awaiting a first point off the back of consecutive defeats.

Match preview

After ending September with back-to-back losses against Twente and Heracles by a combined score of 8-1, Sparta came within minutes of pulling off a shock 3-2 victory over Ajax at the start of October before conceding a late equaliser from Oscar Gloukh.

While it would have undoubtedly been disappointing to surrender two points late on, Maurice Steijn's men drew confidence from their display against de Godenzonen to secure a routine 2-0 triumph over Groningen last time out courtesy of goals in either half from Tobias Lauritsen and Patrick van Aanholt.

As a result, De Rood-Witte Gladiatoren now sit 10th in the table with 13 points, outside the final European place only on goal difference and just three points shy of Ajax in fourth.

Sparta have not gone three league games without defeat since April, although they will be confident of ending that run this weekend against an opposing outfit who have managed just one win from eight editions of this fixture over the last decade.

However, Saturday's hosts will need to address their defensive frailties on home turf this term, having conceded 13 goals in four outings, resulting in the division's worst record alongside Heracles.

Telstar suffered a pair of 2-0 defeats against Ajax and Zwolle to start the season, but a draw against Volendam and a win against PSV Eindhoven in their subsequent two outings look to have settled the Eredivisie newcomers in nicely just before the September international break.

Anthony Correia's men have, however, since lost four of their last five matches, either side of a 4-2 triumph over Go Ahead Eagles, which remains their only victory since the end of August.

During that run, Telstar have conceded the opener on all but one occasion and will need to fix their susceptibility to being caught out early on in matches if they are to turn things around.

Managing just seven points from nine matches, De Witte Leeuwen currently find themselves in the relegation playoff zone, and a defeat this weekend could leave them bottom but one.

With a KNVB Beker tie against lower-league Lisse to follow Saturday's trip to Rotterdam, the away side could really do with a return to winning ways before their maiden cup assignment of the campaign.

Team News

After going the entirety of last season without receiving a yellow card, Sparta's Jens Toornstra has been booked five times this term already and will serve a one-game ban this weekend.

Also unavailable for the home side is Shunsuke Mito, who has sat out the last seven games with a knee issue, while Mitchell van Bergen remains a doubt after coming off injured against Groningen.

Following his goal against Heerenveen, Milan Zonneveld has been directly involved in three goals in his last three substitute appearances for Telstar and could be rewarded with a place in the XI here.

Danny Bakker was fit enough to be named on the visitors' bench last time out, although it is unclear whether the defender will return to action this weekend after three games out.

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Quintero, Martins Indi, Young, Sambo; Toornstra, Baas; Oufkir, Duijvestijn, Ltaief; Lauritsen

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman; Koswal, Offerhaus, Hardeveld; Noslin, Mertens, Rossen, Van de Kamp; Hetli, Brouwer; Tejan

We say: Sparta Rotterdam 3-1 Telstar

With neither team in great shape defensively leading up to Saturday's meeting, a high level of entertainment is expected here with goals at both ends.

That said, we are tipping Sparta to continue their renaissance with another win when all is said and done.

