Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between PEC Zwolle and Sparta Rotterdam, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams aiming to bounce back from respective defeats will do battle at the MAC³PARK Stadion in round 12 of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season as PEC Zwolle entertain the challenge of Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.

While the hosts will still be feeling the effect of their humiliating loss last time out, they are unbeaten in three matches against their upcoming visitors will fancy a return to winning ways this weekend.

Match preview

Having shown great resolve to come from behind in their 2-2 draws against NAC Breda and NEC Nijmegen, Zwolle took the lead in a league game for the first time this season but went on to suffer an 8-2 thrashing against Heracles for one of the heaviest defeats in Dutch top-flight history.

Since flying out of the blocks with wins over Twente and Telstar, Henry van der Vegt's men have now gone nine league matches without a victory, managing just three points in that span.

De Blauwvingers are in the bottom three of the Dutch top-flight table with just under a third of the campaign gone, in stark contrast to last season, where they finished a whopping 15 points clear of relegation.

Currently with the division's poorest attacking output on home turf, Zwolle have unsurprisingly picked up fewer points at home than any other Eredivisie team, and this is something that has to improve going forward.

Another Achilles heel for Saturday's hosts so far has been their inability to keep out teams with no clean sheets in the league, while their tally of 27 goals conceded is only second to Heracles, who recently put eight past them.

Fresh from winning three competitive matches on the spin for the first time in six months, Sparta Rotterdam welcomed an in-form AZ Alkmaar outfit to the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel on Sunday and ultimately came up short in a 1-0 defeat.

A first blank in front of their fans since August for Maurice Steijn's men meant that Kees Smit's strike just past the midway point of the second half was enough to settle matters in Rotterdam.

A win would have propelled Sparta to as high as fifth place in the standings, but they remain seventh on 16 points from a possible 33, nine clear of their next opponents.

Back on the road where they have won three of their last four outings, De Kasteelheren have fared relatively well on enemy territory, although only one of their last six trips to Zwolle has yielded a victory.

Going up against a home side that have conceded the opener in eight of their last 10 matches, Saturday's visitors will be eyeing a bright start. However, only NAC Breda and Twente have scored fewer first-half goals.

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:





D



L



L



D



D



L





PEC Zwolle form (all competitions):





L



L



D



D



W



L





Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:





L



L



D



W



W



L





Sparta Rotterdam form (all competitions):





D



D



W



W



W



L





Team News

Nick Fichtinger received his marching orders for two bookable offences in Zwolle's 8-2 defeat to Heracles, and the midfielder is ineligible to take part on Saturday.

Zico Buurmeester and Odysseus Velanas are both ruled out with ankle injuries, as fellow Dutchman Tristan Gooijer prepares to miss a third consecutive match with a muscle injury.

Kaj de Rooij's double last time out means he has now been involved in five goals in his last six appearances, making him one to keep an eye on here.

Shunsuke Mito is Sparta's only injury concern for Saturday's clash with the 23-year-old still nursing a knee problem he suffered back in August.

Tobias Lauritsen will be targeting an immediate return to the scoresheet after recently seeing his scoring streak nipped in the bud at four games.

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

De Graaff; Aertssen, Graves, MacNulty, Floranus; Thomas, Monteiro; De Rooij, Oosting, Shoretire; Kostons

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Quintero, Martins Indi, Young, Sambo; Clement, Baas; Oufkir, Duijvestijn, Van Bergen; Lauritsen

We say: PEC Zwolle 1-3 Sparta Rotterdam

Zwolle will be eager to serve up a response to their horror show against Heracles, but the challenge of Sparta Rotterdam poses another stern test for the hosts.

We are backing the away side to secure a fairly routine win when all is said and done.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email